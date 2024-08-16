Tom Tugendhat visits Wales in bid to canvass Tory member votes
Tom Tugendhat has pledged to champion Conservative voices across the country, while taking aim at Labour’s record during a visit to Wales.
The Conservative leadership hopeful visited Anglesey in north Wales, as he canvasses for votes with Tory members across the UK.
Ynys Mon, the parliamentary constituency for the island, was lost by the Conservatives at the General Election to Plaid Cymru’s Llinos Medi, after a close fought three-way race between the Welsh nationalist party, the Tories and Labour.
Mr Tugendhat is said to have pledged to “work tirelessly” to protect the Union during a speech he made in his bid to succeed Rishi Sunak.
Public service failures
He is also said to have criticised the Labour Welsh Government for “public service failures in devolved areas”.
Mr Tugendhat reflected on the Conservative Party’s own lack of unity in recent years as he spoke, telling Tory members: “Unfortunately, in recent years, instead of exposing Labour’s failures in Wales, we in Westminster were distracted by internal conflicts, allowing Welsh Labour to scapegoat us and lose the trust of the Welsh people.
“This is what I will put an end to. As leader of the Conservative Party, I will always fight to protect the Union. If the union fails, we all fail.
“I will fight for you in Westminster, but also make sure there is a credible, conservative alternative here in Wales, ready to take the fight to Labour in 2026 and deliver on the priorities of the Welsh people.”
All 15 of them?
“I will always fight to protect the Union. If the union fails, we all fail.”
The union has demonstrably failed. Why the heck do you want to protect this dysfunctional, debased, undemocratic, failed State Tom? Strange perspective from strange people. I want democracy for my nation and these bizzare anachronistic throwbacks have the front to say Cymru can’t. Bog off!
Who could blame Tom for wanting to visit the new improved Tory MP free Ynys Mon a Cymru.? It’s’ electorate knows how to make a better place and he wants to see what that looks like. He also speaks of a ‘credible Conservative alternative in Wales’. They’d have to be immeasurably alternative to what is here and his vision of this could not possibly include retaining their current group leader. Writing on the wall?
The Milky Bar Kid comes to Ynys Mon…
I hope he enjoy’s the ‘Fat Shanks Effect’ in all its iniquity high season brings to…?
Mam Cymru remains firstnameless…
This omission should be the Holy Grail of Antiquarians…
How did the Tory party do in the UK these last 14 years. Which party put that proven liar and cheat, Johnson, then that vacuous Lettuce Truss in power and then Sunak who couldn’t keep promises either and only got there because Truss tanked the UK so quick they needed a quick bung in the dam? The UK told the party what they thought of them. He is also prepared to leave the ECHR. That is he is happy to remove your rights. Be thankful we do not have a Tory led Senedd in Wales (you know, the party led… Read more »