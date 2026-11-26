Emily Price

Far-right activist and convicted criminal Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, has thrown his support behind a Reform Senedd Member who was banned from speaking in Wales’ parliament.

Robinson published a video to social media on Wednesday (November 25) of Members of the Senedd giving a standing ovation to Llywydd Huw Irranca-Davies.

It came after Reform UK tried to oust the Senedd’s speaker for barring Joe Martin from speaking until he apologises for using offensive language.

In his post to X, Robinson wrote: “Joe Martin brought up mass immigration and mentioned the demographic replacement of white British people in the Welsh parliament.

“He has now been banned for life from speaking there.

“A standing ovation from the NPCs as it was announced.

“Suicide.”

Robinson is currently on bail awaiting sentencing for two counts of harassment and causing fear of violence against two Daily Mail journalists.

He was found guilty of the offences following a trial at Southwark Crown Court in October and is scheduled to be sentenced on December 16.

Commenters on X pointed out to the founder of the English Defence League that it was incorrect to claim Martin had been banned from speaking in the Senedd “for life”.

Earlier this month, Presiding Officer Huw Irranca-Davies said he would not call on the Caerdydd Penarth MS to speak again until he apologised for remarks he made claiming that white people were being replaced in the UK.

Concerns were raised that Martin was echoing the debunked white nationalist, far-right “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory.

Amplifiers of the theory allege that political, media, or cultural elites are orchestrating mass migration to erode the ethnic and cultural majority of Western nations.

Martin, who serves as Reform’s “shadow minister without portfolio”, claims he had not heard of the conspiracy theory until after he was banned from speaking.

In recent days, an internet user edited Martin’s Wikipedia page to describe him as a “minister without intelligence”.

Despite the speaking ban, Martin retains his wider rights as an elected Senedd Member, meaning the restriction only prevents him from making spoken contributions in the Chamber.

He can still carry out other parliamentary duties, including submitting written questions to government ministers.

Martin has made clear he is not willing to say sorry for raising concerns about the “demographic replacement of white British people”.

On Tuesday (November 24) Reform UK’s group in the Senedd brought forward a motion calling for the Llywydd to be removed from office.

Reform’s leader in Wales Helen Jenner claimed Irranca-Davies’ decision to silence Martin was influenced by pressure from outside organisations.

Jenner said she had believed that negotiations with the Llywydd were “approaching a sensible resolution” under which Martin would be able to return to the Chamber “without apologising”.

But she claimed that Irranca-Davies had later changed his mind “at the eleventh hour”.

A source close to the Llywydd strongly refuted these allegations saying it was always made clear that the only way back for Martin was an apology and that this position had never changed.

Senedd members rejected Reform’s motion to oust Irranca-Davies by 55 votes to 29.

During the debate he gave a 15-minute long speech defending his impartiality and explaining in his own words why parliamentary rules are necessary to protect free speech.

At the end of his address, Members from Plaid Cymru, Welsh Labour, the Welsh Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats and the Welsh Greens rose to their feet in a standing ovation.

Reform UK’s Senedd Members remained seated.

Reform later claimed the speech was written using Artificial Intelligence.

Sources close to the Llywydd pointed out that the Welsh Labour politician had more than two decades of experience and was writing parliamentary speeches long before AI tools existed.

The motion to oust the Llywydd came after Reform’s Senedd group folded on a two week boycott of Senedd proceedings.

The party has faced mounting criticism after a photograph emerged showing several of its senior Members drinking at a Cardiff Bay pub while other parties debated the Welsh Government’s budget.

Reform’s group was sharply criticised by Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe for abandoning its boycott of Senedd proceedings while Martin remains barred from taking part in debates.

In response, Lowe issued a statement announcing that his party’s policy was now to “roll back devolution, starting with the abolition of the Senedd”.