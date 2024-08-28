Support our Nation today - please donate here
Tommy Robinson facing new contempt of court claim

28 Aug 2024 1 minute read
Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon. David Parry/PA Wire

A new contempt of court application has been lodged against Tommy Robinson over alleged breaches of a High Court order from 2021, the Attorney General’s Office has said.

Law officers allege that Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, breached an injunction barring him from repeating libellous allegations through six actions between June and July this year.

The order came after he lost a legal battle against a Syrian refugee who had sued him for libel.

The AGO said Robinson was served with the latest contempt application, made on behalf of Solicitor General Sarah Sackman, on his X account on Wednesday after the application was lodged on August 19.

It follows an earlier contempt application concerning other alleged breaches of the order, with a court hearing in London last month told that Robinson had left the country.

A hearing for both applications will be held on October 28.

