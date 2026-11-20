Martin Shipton

A social media troll who supports the far-right criminal activist “Tommy Robinson” has won a landslide Caerphilly Council by-election victory for Reform UK, taking a seat from Labour and consigning Plaid Cymru to third place.

Darren Crandon, who posts on social media as Brunte, won 438 votes for Reform UK, or 42.5% of valid votes cast. He finished 153 votes ahead of Labour’s Marcus Leonard, who received 285 votes (27.7%). Plaid Cymru’s Brandon Ham came third with 139 votes (13.5%).

Independent Peter Heathcote came fourth with 91 votes (8.8%), followed by Welsh Conservative Ceithin Dennes with 46 (4.5%) and Green Party candidate Tracy Barrington with 31 (3.0%).

Turnout was 22%, with 1,034 ballots cast from an electorate of 4,696. Four ballots were rejected. Two were marked for more than one candidate and two were unmarked or unclear.

All three seats in the ward were won by Labour at the last election in 2022, when Reform did not field candidates.

The result was greeted with jubilation by Reform supporters, with the party’s deputy leader Richard Tice proclaiming that it was a “great Reform gain from Labour in Caerphilly”.

Risca East forms part of the Casnewydd Islwyn Senedd constituency, where Reform won the highest number of votes in May’s election.

Nevertheless, Labour and Plaid Cymru will both be dismayed by the success of Reform in picking up its first seat on Caerphilly Council, six months before the next full council election in May 2027.

Earlier this week, Crandon was accused of “fearmongering” after distributing a leaflet in which he told residents that homes on their street would be turned into HMOs for “so-called” asylum seekers unless they voted for him.

There are currently no confirmed plans to turn residential houses in Risca East into HMOs for asylum seekers.

Labour-run Caerphilly Council accused Crandon of unnecessarily alarming residents by portraying HMOs as a growing threat when, in reality, only a small number have been granted planning approval in the county.

Crandon, using his social media alias “Brunte”, has become known for targeting those he disagrees with through personal insults and foul-mouthed attacks.

After announcing his candidacy for the by-election, he hit the headlines over his support for anti-Islam activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson.

Nation.Cymru uncovered a series of social media posts published by Crandon on X in which he showed admiration for Robinson.

In a comment posted to X in February, Crandon described Robinson – who is awaiting sentence after being convicted of harassing journalists – as a “breath of fresh air”.

He also pleaded with the founder of the English Defence League to “unite the right”.

In other posts, Crandon praised Robinson as being “in touch with the public”.

‘Fraudster’

Crandon publicly defended Robinson in 2018 after the far-right activist was branded a “violent, racist thug and fraudster” in the UK Parliament.

Crandon lashed out at MPs, accusing them of being out of touch with the public while praising Robinson’s connection with ordinary people.

In a post published in 2019, which tagged Reform’s leader Nigel Farage, Crandon described himself as a “big admirer of Tommy”.

When violent protests broke out in Southampton over the summer following the death of university student Henry Nowak, Crandon published a number of posts in support of those arrested.

In one post, he downplayed the crimes of protester Daniel Frost, claiming he had been jailed merely “for pushing a bin at police officers”.

However, the Crown Prosecution Service said 44-year-old Frost had thrown a chair and two bins towards a line of officers and was also seen wearing a rope with a carabiner and bolt around his neck, which he removed and wrapped around his hand to fashion a makeshift weapon.

Childish insults

Crandon has developed a reputation as a prolific social media troll, regularly targeting those he disagrees with using childish insults, foul language and a barrage of poo and clown emojis.

In a comment aimed at the UK’s first Black woman MP, Diane Abbott, Crandon wrote: “Nothing to do with the colour of her skin but everything to do with the fact she’s thick as shit!!!”

In another remark aimed at Labour MP Jess Phillips, the Reform hopeful described her as “thick as dog shit”.

When former Health Secretary Matt Hancock posted a photo of himself receiving the Covid jab in 2021, Crandon commented: “Bet that’s not the first prick you have had.”

Crandon also sent a comment to Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and Kinross-shire, branding him an “absolute prick”.

Crandon has also expressed anger online at the UK’s support for Ukraine.

In February, he wrote: “Wonder if Ukraine can send us some of our money back so we can fix our roads.”