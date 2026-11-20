‘Tommy Robinson’ fan wins Risca East by-election for Reform
Martin Shipton
A social media troll who supports the far-right criminal activist “Tommy Robinson” has won a landslide Caerphilly Council by-election victory for Reform UK, taking a seat from Labour and consigning Plaid Cymru to third place.
Darren Crandon, who posts on social media as Brunte, won 438 votes for Reform UK, or 42.5% of valid votes cast. He finished 153 votes ahead of Labour’s Marcus Leonard, who received 285 votes (27.7%). Plaid Cymru’s Brandon Ham came third with 139 votes (13.5%).
Independent Peter Heathcote came fourth with 91 votes (8.8%), followed by Welsh Conservative Ceithin Dennes with 46 (4.5%) and Green Party candidate Tracy Barrington with 31 (3.0%).
Turnout was 22%, with 1,034 ballots cast from an electorate of 4,696. Four ballots were rejected. Two were marked for more than one candidate and two were unmarked or unclear.
All three seats in the ward were won by Labour at the last election in 2022, when Reform did not field candidates.
The result was greeted with jubilation by Reform supporters, with the party’s deputy leader Richard Tice proclaiming that it was a “great Reform gain from Labour in Caerphilly”.
Risca East forms part of the Casnewydd Islwyn Senedd constituency, where Reform won the highest number of votes in May’s election.
Nevertheless, Labour and Plaid Cymru will both be dismayed by the success of Reform in picking up its first seat on Caerphilly Council, six months before the next full council election in May 2027.
Earlier this week, Crandon was accused of “fearmongering” after distributing a leaflet in which he told residents that homes on their street would be turned into HMOs for “so-called” asylum seekers unless they voted for him.
There are currently no confirmed plans to turn residential houses in Risca East into HMOs for asylum seekers.
Labour-run Caerphilly Council accused Crandon of unnecessarily alarming residents by portraying HMOs as a growing threat when, in reality, only a small number have been granted planning approval in the county.
Crandon, using his social media alias “Brunte”, has become known for targeting those he disagrees with through personal insults and foul-mouthed attacks.
After announcing his candidacy for the by-election, he hit the headlines over his support for anti-Islam activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson.
Nation.Cymru uncovered a series of social media posts published by Crandon on X in which he showed admiration for Robinson.
In a comment posted to X in February, Crandon described Robinson – who is awaiting sentence after being convicted of harassing journalists – as a “breath of fresh air”.
He also pleaded with the founder of the English Defence League to “unite the right”.
In other posts, Crandon praised Robinson as being “in touch with the public”.
‘Fraudster’
Crandon publicly defended Robinson in 2018 after the far-right activist was branded a “violent, racist thug and fraudster” in the UK Parliament.
Crandon lashed out at MPs, accusing them of being out of touch with the public while praising Robinson’s connection with ordinary people.
In a post published in 2019, which tagged Reform’s leader Nigel Farage, Crandon described himself as a “big admirer of Tommy”.
When violent protests broke out in Southampton over the summer following the death of university student Henry Nowak, Crandon published a number of posts in support of those arrested.
In one post, he downplayed the crimes of protester Daniel Frost, claiming he had been jailed merely “for pushing a bin at police officers”.
However, the Crown Prosecution Service said 44-year-old Frost had thrown a chair and two bins towards a line of officers and was also seen wearing a rope with a carabiner and bolt around his neck, which he removed and wrapped around his hand to fashion a makeshift weapon.
Childish insults
Crandon has developed a reputation as a prolific social media troll, regularly targeting those he disagrees with using childish insults, foul language and a barrage of poo and clown emojis.
In a comment aimed at the UK’s first Black woman MP, Diane Abbott, Crandon wrote: “Nothing to do with the colour of her skin but everything to do with the fact she’s thick as shit!!!”
In another remark aimed at Labour MP Jess Phillips, the Reform hopeful described her as “thick as dog shit”.
When former Health Secretary Matt Hancock posted a photo of himself receiving the Covid jab in 2021, Crandon commented: “Bet that’s not the first prick you have had.”
Crandon also sent a comment to Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and Kinross-shire, branding him an “absolute prick”.
Crandon has also expressed anger online at the UK’s support for Ukraine.
In February, he wrote: “Wonder if Ukraine can send us some of our money back so we can fix our roads.”
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Spot the heat map of racists.
Now he will be on record.
If he bothers to attend….
Places to avoid like the plague…
I hope the voters realise that they reap what they sow. This foul mouthed scumbag surely doesn’t represent decent people in Risca
I’d have thought better of the people of Risca, didn’t think they’d ever attack their own country and community like this.
It’s very concerning that so many people appear to support someone who is thoroughly objectionable.
Disappointing to see voters in Wales once again giving these bigoted brit nat toerags a shot in the arm. But while it pains me to say it the reality is that so far as reform’s concerned Wales is their ‘crown jewels’. And think all of us on the ‘progressive’ side of welsh politics needs to be asking themselves just what is it about Wales which makes it the part of the UK where Farage’s party enjoys most support? I dont accept there are that many ‘racists’ in Wales – so just why are working class welsh voters consistently supporting a… Read more »
Not a Plaid area at all. An area of high dependency on benefits ( the irony) low expectations where some take the cowardly approach of blaming people of a different colour skin for their failures. Secretly I don’t think Welsh Labour will be too disappointed in this result and quietly confident they’ll take this back in a full set of elections in May.
Sad day for Wales and a devastating day for Cymru.
Terrible news. What was the turnout?
An astounding 15%.
592 voters came out yesterday in the Risca east by election to tell RefUK to RefUK off. Sadly and shamefully, another 438 suicide noters voted in favour and installed, albeit just one councillor, who will attempt to denigrate THEIR lives along with the entirety of all others in their immediate community. Despite the propagandist Laura Anne Jones describing ‘an historic WIN’ and calling the 438 ‘very sensible voters’, this is an insignificant result but disappointing at the same time. The debating chamber will now have in it an infamous anti human internet troll who may well shout out ‘shut up… Read more »
Something stinks in Caerphilly and it’s not just the cheese.
He got 438 votes.
Hardly anybody votes in local by-elections except committed supporters. Whether this vote is proportional to his support in the population of Risca as a whole or whether his operation put in the work to get out all the supporters there are, and others didn’t it’s impossible to say.
Such polling as there is suggests it’s not predictive of the whole population but that sort of polling is most easily wrong.
Brunte has been a high profile Reformite amongst the Black and Ambers for years.
Yet another NCO military man on the team.
What was more surprising back in May he didn’t manage to get 1of the 6 slots to have a pop at the Senedd.
Helen Jenner quick to seize on this as a sign of momnetum this morning
Moment laters in her manor in Bryn (Conwy)
The results came in
Reform a remote 4th with just 8.5% of the votes
A stinging indictment of her leadership.
Never mind an excuse to go down the pub again.
22% turnout tells that 78% don’t care about the outcome. Many of them will be comfortably tucked up in some blame culture – not my fault guv, no one’s ever given me job, it’s them immigrants innit, too many Welsh speakers, – a flaw as prevalent among the working middle class as it is among the not working underclass. Sadly there is no evidence that successive Bay regimes or local authorities have ever tried to wake up the sleeping electorate.