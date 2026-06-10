Tommy Robinson meets Elon Musk’s father in Russia to ‘cause some trouble’

Oscar Rihll, Press Association

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has travelled to Moscow where he met with Elon Musk’s father, Errol.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has long been a supporter of Mr Robinson, with both men calling for people to take to the streets in response to the knife attack in Belfast.

Mr Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, shared a list of places where protests were said to be taking place at 7pm on Tuesday following the Belfast attack, saying: “The whole of the United Kingdom is hitting the streets tonight at 7pm following yet another invader attack on our people. ”

Mr Robinson posted a video of himself and Errol Musk, apparently filmed in a Moscow hotel, on Monday in which he says: “We are going to go and cause some trouble.”

Errol Musk reportedly attended the annual Kremlin-backed economic forum last week.

Asked by the Guardian why he had travelled to Moscow, Mr Robinson said: “I’ve come to see how this country got itself so well on to the straight and narrow and see the beauty of a civilised society here.”

He added: “Russia is not the enemy of Britain. That narrative has long since died a natural death.

“There are those who benefit from pushing Russia as an enemy but everyone laughs at those people now.”

Last week, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Musk of “interfering in our politics” and “trying to whip up division” in the wake of the sentencing of the murderer of Henry Nowak.