Tommy Robinson released from prison after sentence reduced

27 May 2025 2 minute read
Screen grab taken from undated video posted on X, formerly Twitter, by @TRobinsonNewEra of Tommy Robinson following his release from HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes. Photo @TRobinsonNewEra/X/PA Wire

Political activist Tommy Robinson has been released from prison after serving a jail term for the civil offence of contempt of court.

The 42-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, left HMP Woodhill on Tuesday after his 18-month sentence was reduced by four months at the High Court last week.

He was filmed speaking on his X social media channel for around 20 minutes with longer hair and a bushy beard, and wearing a rosary around his neck.

Robinson said he will organise a free speech festival in London for supporters later in the year.

The activist was jailed in October after admitting multiple breaches of an injunction made in 2021, which barred him from repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him for libel.

He is currently facing two further, separate court cases, and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 5 accused of harassing two journalists.

Robinson was charged with two counts of harassment causing fear of violence between August 5 and 7 2024.

He is also facing a separate trial in October next year over an accusation that he failed to provide the Pin for his mobile phone when stopped by Kent Police in Folkestone in July 2024.

Garycymru
1 hour ago

Him and his ilk will always be a danger to civilised society. Lock them all up. Throw away the key.

Stephen Thomas
1 hour ago

Let’s hope another prison term awaits him for the additional charges he faces

Mab Meirion
1 hour ago

Another page out of ‘Tommy’s Diary’…

Mab Meirion
53 minutes ago
An unhealthy fascination for ‘bad boys’ ?

Y Cymro
1 hour ago

It’s not only raw sewage that water companies release into our rivers and sea. The prison system does similar. They empty the likes of Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon , to give this Anglo-Irishman his real name , back into polite society to incite violence and pollute the environment with hatred towards asylum seekers and Muslims. Although I’m very confident this far-right coward will book another visit to prison very soon. Because this moron has a genetic predisposition. He has the inability to keep his overly large big mouth shut!

TheWoodForTheTrees
1 hour ago

Unhinged but very dangerous.

Not sure what the new look and rosary indicates. Messianic complex?

Steve Woods
11 minutes ago
To quote from Life of Brian, “He’s not the messiah. He’s a very naughty boy!”

