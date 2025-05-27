Tommy Robinson released from prison after sentence reduced

Political activist Tommy Robinson has been released from prison after serving a jail term for the civil offence of contempt of court.

The 42-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, left HMP Woodhill on Tuesday after his 18-month sentence was reduced by four months at the High Court last week.

Rosary

He was filmed speaking on his X social media channel for around 20 minutes with longer hair and a bushy beard, and wearing a rosary around his neck.

Robinson said he will organise a free speech festival in London for supporters later in the year.

The activist was jailed in October after admitting multiple breaches of an injunction made in 2021, which barred him from repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him for libel.

He is currently facing two further, separate court cases, and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 5 accused of harassing two journalists.

Robinson was charged with two counts of harassment causing fear of violence between August 5 and 7 2024.

He is also facing a separate trial in October next year over an accusation that he failed to provide the Pin for his mobile phone when stopped by Kent Police in Folkestone in July 2024.

