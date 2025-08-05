Tommy Robinson released on bail after arrest over alleged assault at St Pancras

Tommy Robinson has been released on police bail after being arrested over an alleged assault at St Pancras railway station.

The 42-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was arrested at Luton Airport on Monday evening in connection with the incident which took place on July 28.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show Robinson pacing around the London station with another person lying still on the floor nearby.

British Transport Police (BTP) said on Tuesday that he has been released on police bail until September 2 as inquires continue.

Custody

In a post on X, Robinson said: “RELEASE THE FOOTAGE @metpoliceuk”

Robinson was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken into custody after arriving in the UK on a flight from Faro in Portugal.

He had been wanted for questioning after leaving the country to Tenerife in the early hours of July 29, BTP said.

The victim was taken to hospital with what police described as serious injuries and he was discharged last Wednesday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

