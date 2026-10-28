Tommy Robinson reposts footage of himself storming Welsh newspaper offices hours before harassment conviction

Emily Price

Hours before being found guilty of harassing two Daily Mail journalists, Tommy Robinson posted footage to social media of himself storming a Welsh newspaper’s offices and intimidating the journalists working there.

On Wednesday (October 28), the founder of the English Defence League (EDL) was convicted of harassing freelance reporter Andrew Young and Daily Mail editor Jacob Dirnhuber and causing them to fear violence.

The 43-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was labelled a “bully” by prosecutors after the two journalists felt forced to either leave their homes or employ extra security for fear of a “vigilante” attack.

But hours before a Southwark Crown Court jury found Robinson guilty, the anti-migrant activist posted a three-and-a-half-minute clip to X that was filmed in Wales almost a decade ago.

It showed him storming into the South Wales Evening Post’s Swansea offices in 2017 to target former assistant news editor Jack Pitts.

The Evening Post merged with Wales Online in March 2017.

A month later, Pitts wrote an article for the website describing Robinson as “far-right” and detailing how a Swansea Muslim had confronted the anti-Islam activist.

Entering the news outlet’s offices, Robinson told cameras he had not challenged the “far-right” label for years, despite believing he should have, insisting, “there is nothing far-right about me.”

He said he wanted to confront the journalists where they worked and demand they justify the accusations they had made against him.

Footage filmed by Robinson’s team showed him using a lift before passing through a number of doors and arriving at a sign showing the Evening Post’s logo.

Robinson then entered the newsroom and began quizzing Pitts directly on why he had labelled him “far-right” in his article.

Pitts appeared shaken as the far-right figure held a microphone to him repeatedly asking: “How am I far-right?”

The journalist responded saying he wasn’t going to give any interviews.

Other journalists intervened, asking Robinson and his group to leave the building, but Robinson continued demanding that Pitts justify his writing.

The far-right activist then accused another senior news editor who attempted to calm the situation of “using propaganda to silence working class people”.

As journalists tried to block Robinson’s cameras, the former EDL leader asked if he could continue his line of questioning in a separate room, but was told no and was accused of “trespassing”.

As the room became chaotic, a female journalist could be heard off camera saying she was on the phone to police.

Robinson responded saying : “I’ll talk to them if you want.”

The far-right activist then threatened to visit the homes of journalists working for the outlet.

Speaking directly to Pitts, Robinson said: “Coz Jack, I’ll come and knock at your front door – sit down with me for two minutes.”

As a senior editor attempted to escort Robinson out of the building, Robinson branded the journalists working there “liars” and threatened to visit the editor’s home too.

Robinson posted the nine-year-old footage to social media less than 24 hours before a jury resumed deliberations in his trial today.

It is unclear why the far-right figure chose to resurface the footage now.

The trial heard how Robinson had “retaliated” after the Daily Mail and its sister publication the Mail Online published a story accusing him of “stoking riots from his sun bed” in 2024 following the murders of three girls in Southport.

The anti-migrant activist posted several comments to social media about the unfolding situation while he was on holiday in Cyprus, prompting the newspaper to send Young and a photographer to the island.

After the Mail Online published its story, Robinson lashed out at Young and Dirnhuber in special media posts.

Robinson later hired private investigators to find the home addresses of the two journalists, as well as the editor-in-chief of the Daily Mail, Ted Verity.

The jury panel accepted the prosecution’s case that the decision to hire detectives was designed to “intimidate” his victims, with photographs of Dirnhuber outside his home and cropped images of Young’s family posted online by Robinson.

Robinson also became “increasingly menacing” on a telephone call with Young in August 2024 – telling the freelance journalist: “I’m coming to get you.”

Jurors rejected claims from the activist that the Daily Mail had put his family in danger by publishing the story.

Robinson weeped in the witness box this week as he spoke about the relationship he had with his children.

Young was given a close protection officer by the Daily Mail after photographs of his wife and children were posted on Robinson’s X account.

Dirnhuber had to move house because of the harassment and Daily Mail correspondent George Odling also left his family home after becoming concerned with the publicity surrounding his colleagues.

Verity also provided evidence to police of a voicemail he received from Robinson, who told him: “I’ve already located every f****** one of you.”

Robinson was granted bail ahead of his sentencing on December 16. He could face up to 10 years in prison.

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