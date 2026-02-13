Tommy Robinson says he has left UK after being named in IS publication

Police have warned Tommy Robinson after they received intelligence that he was named in a so-called Islamic State publication which encouraged others “to commit violence” against him.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, posted a clip of a phone call from police to his X account in which an officer told him he had been identified in a magazine called Yalghar, which is reportedly published by ISKP, Islamic State Khorasan Province.

“So we have received intelligence that an Isis publication has stated… are encouraging others to commit violence against yourself,” the officer told Robinson.

Bedfordshire Police, the force in Robinson’s hometown Luton, confirmed the phone call was legitimate and happened on Thursday.

In the footage, Robinson asked if he could get a copy of the publication, but was told it is likely proscribed material.

The officer continued: “Just remind, you know, because of this information, it doesn’t authorise you to carry weapons, anything like that, take any pre-emptive action against others, if you’re aware of any action…”

Alongside the video, the 43-year-old wrote on X on Friday: “I have now left the country, I need time to work things out for my safety and the safety of my family.

“I will probably have to relocate them.

“I will update you when I can.”

A spokeswoman for Bedfordshire Police said: “Yesterday (Thursday), officers contacted a man from Bedfordshire after being made aware that his name appeared in prohibited material produced by a proscribed organisation.

“He was provided with safeguarding advice and support in line with our standard processes.”