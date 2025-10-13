Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Tommy Robinson to go on trial charged with failing to provide Pin to phone

13 Oct 2025 1 minute read
Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. . Photo Lucy North/PA Wire

Political activist Tommy Robinson is to appear in court after he was charged with failing to provide police with the Pin to his mobile phone.

The 42-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is to attend the trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He was charged after an incident at the Channel Tunnel in Folkestone on July 28 2024, where he was accused of “frustration” of police counter-terrorism powers.

Under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act, police are allowed to stop anyone passing through a UK port “to determine whether they may be involved or concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism”.

The person who is detained can be held for up to six hours, is legally obliged to answer questions and must provide the password or Pin for electronic devices, or be held to have committed a criminal offence if they refuse.

TheWoodForTheTrees
TheWoodForTheTrees
2 hours ago

Well, what’s he got to hide I wonder? Will he be obliged to provide the pin after the trial if found guilty?

3
Reply
Garycymru
Garycymru
2 hours ago

This Russian asset needs locking away for a very long time. Hes a real danger to the public.

4
Reply
Amir
Amir
1 hour ago

Blimey, any comments against their deity and the Russian bots start to down vote the comments.

3
Reply
theoriginalmark
theoriginalmark
23 minutes ago

What’s with “political activist” he’s a far right racist football hooligan,
and his name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, no need to use his fake name.

3
Reply
Steve Woods
Steve Woods
20 minutes ago

Political activist?

No, he’s a serial offender with a list of convictions longer than one’s arm.

0
Reply

