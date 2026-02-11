Too many learners falling short as literacy standards lag, Estyn warns

Wales’ education inspectorate has warned that persistent weaknesses in literacy, teaching quality and leadership, particularly in secondary schools, continue to limit progress for too many learners, despite examples of strong practice across the system.

Estyn today published its Chief Inspector’s Annual Report, offering a detailed assessment of education and training in Wales based on inspection evidence gathered during the 2024–25 academic year.

While the report highlights areas of improvement and innovation, it concludes that the system is not yet working cohesively enough to secure consistently high-quality teaching and learning.

The report identifies encouraging practice in a number of settings, including schools embedding systematic approaches to reading, providers developing strong cultures of professional learning, and local authorities making effective progress in expanding Welsh-medium specialist provision.

However, it also points to long-standing challenges that continue to undermine outcomes.

These include inconsistent leadership and self-evaluation, difficulties recruiting and retaining staff, uneven access to high-quality professional learning for teachers, and ongoing weaknesses in core skills such as reading, mathematics and digital competence.

‘Optimism’

Chief Inspector Owen Evans said the findings offered both optimism and warning. “This year’s report certainly points to grounds for optimism,” he said, citing ongoing curriculum reform, the introduction of the School Improvement Programme, the establishment of Adnodd and Dysgu, and the first fully operational year of Medr as opportunities to strengthen coherence across the system.

However, he added that providers are facing increasing pressure from tightening finances, rising numbers of learners educated outside mainstream schools, and growing demand for specialist provision.

“The concerns around levels of literacy and teaching quality across Wales remain,” he said. “Without a sharper and more sustained focus in these areas, too many learners will continue to fall short of their potential.”

The annual report builds on Estyn’s sector summaries published earlier in the year and provides more detailed analysis across 18 education and training sectors.

These include maintained schools, non-maintained nursery settings, further education colleges, apprenticeships, initial teacher education, Welsh-language immersion arrangements and youth work.

As well as reviewing inspection findings, the report examines how effectively providers are addressing key challenges facing learners in Wales.

This year’s thematic areas include the development of the Humanities Area of Learning and Experience, support for pupils from Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities, developing learners as independent thinkers, and the impact of planning for literacy on reading, writing and oracy skills.

The development of mathematical understanding and the influence of leadership on teaching quality are also examined.

Commitment

Mr Evans thanked education staff and learners for their continued commitment under challenging circumstances. “I’m proud to include the innovation and strong practice we have seen across Wales and am optimistic that we can build on these strong foundations,” he said. “However, decisive action is needed to address systemic weaknesses. Estyn will continue to highlight best practice, challenge underperformance and support improvement – for learners, and for Wales.”

This year’s report is accompanied by a series of podcasts bringing together education professionals and learners to discuss key themes, including work-based learning apprenticeships and developing independent thinking skills.

Responding to the findings, the Welsh Conservatives said the report confirmed concerns about standards in Welsh education.

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Education Natasha Asghar said: “Estyn’s annual report confirms what parents and teachers across Wales already know, too many pupils are being let down by weak literacy standards and inconsistent teaching quality, particularly in secondary schools.

“After 27 years of Labour and Plaid Cymru in charge of education, these problems remain deeply entrenched, with poor leadership and uneven standards holding learners back.

“The Welsh Conservatives are clear that standards must come first. That’s why we are the only party committed to banning cueing and following the evidence by introducing systematic phonics, to raise literacy levels and give every child in Wales the chance to succeed and excel in life.”