Tooth decay rates show significant reduction – new study

A new survey has confirmed a significant reduction in tooth decay rates among 12-year-olds in Wales.

The NHS Wales Dental Epidemiological Programme study, which was conducted across 203 state-maintained mainstream schools, examined 6,329 children in school year seven (aged 12) during the winter and spring terms of 2023/24.

The results show that the percentage of children with decayed, missing, or filled teeth – has fallen from nearly one in three in 2016/17 to one in four in 2023/24.

Severity, measured as the average number of teeth affected by tooth decay per child, has also decreased from previous levels.

According to the survey, the average prevalence of tooth decay is now 25.3%, a statistically significant reduction since 2016/17.

Nearly 30% of children reported that oral health issues impacted their quality of life, with pain cited as the most common problem.

For children affected by tooth decay, each will have an average of 2 diseased teeth. This has not changed since 2016/17.

Deprived areas

Children from more deprived areas experienced higher rates of dental decay compared to those children from less deprived areas, although there are some signs of improvement since 2008/9.

Paul Brocklehurst, Consultant in Dental Public Health at Public Health Wales, said: “These findings are a positive step forward, showing a clear decline in the prevalence and severity of tooth decay among 12-year-olds in Wales. However, the data also highlights that untreated tooth decay has become more common and that children from deprived areas continue to experience significantly higher levels of the disease.

“Good oral health starts with simple measures such as a diet low in sugar and regular tooth brushing with fluoride toothpaste. It’s vital that we continue working with schools, families, and communities to address inequalities and ensure children across Wales have the best possible start in life.

“Prevention is essential to maintaining children’s oral health, requiring a joint effort from children, parents, guardians, dental practices, and school or childcare teams. While progress has been made, continued focus on prevention and education is key to establishing lifelong healthy habits and reducing tooth decay.”

