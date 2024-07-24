Top cop blames ‘small minority of young people’ for anti-social behaviour in town centre

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Anti-social behaviour plaguing a town centre is down to just two or three young people known to police and authorities, a top cop has said.

Superintendent Mike Richards, Gwent Police’s commander for Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly, attended Torfaen Borough Council’s July 23 meeting to “reassure” councillors the force is “very aware” of concerns around anti-social behaviour in Pontypool town centre and Cwmbran.

He told councillors: “The issue I believe is caused by a small minority of young people well known to the police and local authority and only a few weeks ago in my meeting with the council chief executive and head of children’s services and are currently talking about two or three young youths causing misery across the town centre.”

The superintendent said he is able to move officers from other areas, including other local authority areas, where the demand requires it and said “that is in Torfaen at present”.

‘Locked up’

In response to Aberyschan independent councillor Giles Davies, who asked for the police to give reassurance it is safe to visit Pontypool, Supt Richards said those responsible should be “locked up” and that is a “pretty zero tolerance approach”.

Llantarnam independent David Thomas asked what the officer wanted from councils to support them in tackling anti-social behaviour: “I hate the term. I believe 95 per cent of kids are just bored.”

Supt Richards said diversionary services need to be improved “across the whole of Gwent” and agreed “young people probably are bored but some have gone too far and enforcement measures are needed.”

