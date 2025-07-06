Top dog-friendly beaches in Wales revealed

In the midst of what promises to be a summer of sunshine, Visit Wales has shared the best dog-friendly beaches in Wales.

Wales is a great place for dog owners, with a varied selection of dog-friendly accommodation, plenty of dog-friendly attractions, and a wealth of countryside to explore on walkies.

The Wales Coast Path, the first of its kind anywhere in the world, traverses all 870 miles of the country’s coastline. But if your pup has a penchant for sandy paws or a swim in the sea, then one of these beaches might make the perfect day out.

Some beaches in Wales have seasonal restrictions for dog walking. These are put in place by the local authorities and can change. When planning your day out, double-check the latest local information on the council website. Find local authority areas using a postcode on the find your local council website.

Dog-friendly beaches in North Wales

Penmon Point, Anglesey

Penmon Point Beach is in Anglesey’s southwest corner. Across a pebbled strip stands the striped 18th-century Trwyn Du lighthouse offering views of Puffin Island beyond. In season, there are often seal sightings in the waters, and the rock pools are filled with crabs and anemones. After a windswept walk, there’s a small café above the beach where you can refuel.

How to get there: Head over the Menai Bridge, turn right along the coast road past Beaumaris Castle then wind your way to the point. There’s a small toll in place to drive the final stretch (£3.50) and a car park.

What else? For a fry-up or afternoon tea, try the dog-friendly Pilot House Café above the beach. There are also several interesting ruins to explore, including an old monastery, dovecote and church.

2. Porth Ceiriad Beach, Llŷn Peninsula

At the southern tip of the Llŷn Peninsula, the bay at Porth Ceiriad offers dramatic views and a stretch of open sand. Quiet during the week, it gets busier on summer weekends as it’s very popular with families and water sport enthusiasts. The beach is south-facing, sheltered and sandy, so it’s favoured for sunbathing in summer, while in winter there’s impressive swell for experienced surfers.

How to get there: Drive south from Abersoch along Lon Sarn Bach, pass the Bwlchtocyn turnoff and take the next left. A narrow dead-end road winds its way to the clifftop car park. From there it’s a five-minute walk across a field and down some steep steps.

What else? Admire views from nearby Cilan Uchaf. On a clear day, you can gaze across the bay to the summit of Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) and its neighbouring peaks.

Dog-friendly beaches in Mid Wales

Cilborth, Llangrannog, Ceredigion

Cilborth is a Green Coast Award-winning beach immediately north of Llangrannog. It can be accessed from Llangrannog beach at low tide or via the cliff steps. The secluded cove looks out at Carreg Bica, a giant tooth-shaped rock, around which you can find caves and rock-pools to explore. Man’s best friend can roam without restriction any time of the year.

How to get there: Turn off the A487 at Brynhoffnant, north of Cardigan, and follow the B4334 towards Llangrannog, or bus service 552 (Cardi Bach) runs from New Quay to Cardigan via Llangrannog.

What else? Llangrannog is also home to the renowned activity centre and hostel, Gwersyll yr Urdd Llangrannog. The centre was founded in 1932 and continues to offer facilities for activities for the rest of the family.

2. Ynyslas Beach, Borth, Ceredigion

While Borth’s town beach has summer restrictions for canines, neighbouring Ynyslas Beach welcomes dogs throughout the year. This open stretch of sand is backed by the Dyfi National Nature Reserve. For more information about the area and interesting exhibits, head to the Ynyslas Visitor Centre next to the beach.

How to get there: Go north from Borth to the Ynyslas Visitor Centre and follow signs for the beach car park. Note that the car park floods at very high tides, so look out for signage.

What else? The whole of the Dyfi National Nature Reserve is dog-friendly. To protect bird life, especially during the summer when the salt marsh and dunes become an important breeding ground, be sure to keep your dog on their lead.

3. Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire

The fine sands and clear waters of Barafundle Bay beach have been likened to those of the Caribbean. Luckily, your pet need not miss out as the beach is dog-friendly all year round. There’s a steep walk down to the beach area, but the stone steps are suitable for dogs and the climb is well worth the effort.

How to get there: Parking is available at Stackpole Quay, Stackpole, and Broadhaven South.

What else? Dogs are also welcome at the nearby Bosherston Lily Ponds for a different waterside walk. This relaxing lakeside amble takes in plenty of wildlife, so keep dogs on a lead.

Dog-friendly beaches in South Wales

Newton Beach, Vale of Glamorgan

Just east of Porthcawl, Newton Beach forms part of the Glamorgan Heritage Coast and arches around from Newton Point to the mouth of the River Ogmore. It’s one of the quieter beaches around Porthcawl with large expanses of sand interspersed with rocks. At low tide, there are dozens of rock pools to explore and Merthyr Mawr dunes back onto a section of the beach.

How to get there: Head east from Porthcawl and choose between a couple of small car parks along the beach road. Another option is to park in the pretty little village of Newton, a 10-minute walk from the bay.

What else? Make a day of it and continue your walk into the adjacent dunes, through the Merthyr Mawr Nature Reserve and onto the neighbouring dog-friendly Ogmore Beach.

2. Temple Bay, Vale of Glamorgan

Also on the Glamorgan Heritage Coast, the secluded cove of Temple Bay brings a wilder dog-walking destination to the table. Temple Bay is a small cove which sits in Dunraven Bay (Southerndown Beach) where there are seasonal restrictions for dogs on the beach. High cliffs provide expansive views across the bay from the evocatively named Witches Point. Turn your gaze inland and you’ll spy the ruins of Dunraven Castle along with the remains of an Iron Age Hillfort.

How to get there: Parking is at Dunraven Bay (Southerndown Beach). From there it’s a half-mile walk along the coast with a steep descent to the beach.

What else? There are plenty of dog-friendly days out on the Glamorgan Heritage Coast, with historic villages and castles to explore and many coastal trails. The Dunraven Walled Gardens are a short walk from the Dunraven Bay (Southerndown Beach) car park and welcome well-behaved dogs into the grounds.

