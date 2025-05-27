Top new chef and outdoor dining terrace on the menu at popular north Wales landmark

A new head chef has joined the team at one of north Wales’ most desirable landmarks.

The 12,500-acre Rhug organic estate, near Corwen in Denbighshire, has welcomed head chef Jordan Richardson to the team, following the announcement it had been nominated for Sustainable Values and Entrepreneur of the Year at the Wales Food and Drink Awards.

Café Rhug also unveiled a conservatory with glass canopy which is already proving a hit with customers, adding 15 covers to the already bustling venue.

More to come

Rhug Estate owner Lord Newborough – a finalist in the latter category – says improvements on site will continue into the summer.

He said: “The new-look outdoor terrace has been very busy since opening, with visitors keen to dine al-fresco given the recent sunny weather,” he said.

“It has been particularly popular with cyclists and people travelling and in need of a quick pitstop, purchasing food from the café or takeaway.”

Lord Newborough added: “Following the redevelopment of our offices and HQ, the café and farm shop are looking fantastic, and we have plans to continue investing and upgrading the site over the coming months, including the retail units.

“There are also events in store over the summer into the autumn and winter, so watch this space for more – it’s going to be another big year for Rhug Estate.”

Talent

Managing Director Amy Coleman added: “We are thrilled with the feedback so far and have seen an upturn in customer numbers and footfall.

“It’s heartening to see so many people enjoying the café and the new dishes Jordan has brought to the menu, as well as the outdoor space.

“We have a talented team of kitchen and front-of-house staff, complemented by our drive-thru and takeaway offering, so we are excited to see the response as we head towards the summer.”

As well as local produce supplied by businesses across the region Café Rhug uses high-quality meat from the Estate – presented with a Royal Warrant of Appointment from His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen for its care of the countryside and animal welfare standards.

And Sunday roast dinners have proven incredibly popular, featuring Rhug’s award-winning lamb and beef.

For more news and information from Café Rhug, visit www.rhug.co.uk/cafe-rhug and follow them on social media @rhugestate.

