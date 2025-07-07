Top Welsh dairy co-operative celebrates 25th anniversary with new branding and ice cream

The Calon Wen Organic Milk Co-operative Ltd is marking its 25th anniversary by launching new-look branding and expanding its range of dairy products to include ice cream.

Founded in 2000 by four farmers, the Carmarthenshire-based business has grown to become one of the UK’s leading organic brands, with an annual turnover of approximately £14 million.

The co-operative now consists of 25 organic dairy farmer from across Wales, collectively producing over 20 million litres of milk each year.

The company’s dairy product line includes the popular Calon Wen-branded milk, butter, and cheese, which are available in both independent stores and major retailers throughout England and Wales.

Rolling fields

The new branding features bold colours and imagery of rolling green fields, presenting what the co-operative says is “a fresh and clean look while retaining key elements of Calon Wen’s original branding, including the iconic ‘Moula the Cow’, to ensure continuity as the brand evolves”.

Dai Miles, Calon Wen’s Managing Director and a dairy farmer, stated, “As we look to the future of Calon Wen, we want our branding to reflect this evolution. We are not changing who we are; we are sharpening our focus on what truly matters—our farmers, our customers, and our planet.

“The brand refresh celebrates Calon Wen’s Welsh roots while showcasing our commitment to expand and innovate without compromising our organic values.”

Dairy ice cream

The new look was launched at a celebration which also offered a sneak peek at the cooperative’s latest branded product: Calon Wen Organic Dairy Ice Cream – which will be available to the public for the first time at this month’s Royal Welsh Show in Llanelwedd (July 21-24).

Produced by the award-winning Welsh company Mario’s Ice Cream, Calon Wen Organic Dairy Ice Cream comes in three flavours: Vanilla, Strawberries & Cream, and Honeycomb & Honey Swirl.

Dai Miles said, “We’re delighted to add ice cream to our award-winning brand. The organic milk produced by our members is perfect for creating creamy dairy ice cream, and who better to produce it than Mario’s, a company just a couple of miles down the road?

“Adding ice cream to our brand portfolio will provide our dairy farmer members with another outlet for their milk, enhancing the Calon Wen brand and strengthening our position in the organic marketplace.

“It is also fitting that visitors to the Royal Welsh Show will be among the first to sample our ice cream, which will be available at our stand located below the Main Ring grandstand.”

