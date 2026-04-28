Top Welsh landowner ‘blocked from being Reform candidate by petty spite’

Martin Shipton

One of Wales’ most prominent landowners and businessmen was blocked from becoming a Senedd candidate for Reform UK because of petty spite within the party, according to Reform insiders.

Harry Legge-Bourke, who owns and runs the Glanusk Estate near Crickhowell, is said to have passed an internal party assessment with flying colours, but wasn’t selected for a seat.

Many had assumed he would be awarded a winnable place on Reform’s list of candidates for the Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd “super constituency”.

But a Reform insider told Nation.Cymru: “There was a systematic campaign to rid the local party of Harry. Panic ensued when he was one of the prospective candidates.

“He was a victim of class discrimination. Terms such as too posh, and his name wouldn’t relate with the working man were used. In addition, moaning about his wealth and status, and being close to the royal family.

“Rival candidates were deeply concerned when they watched him perform at the London assessment last winter. He was a strong candidate, his empathy, his public speaking ability and his communications were spot on.

“Out of all the candidates, he had the best life experience as a veteran army officer, and as a real expert in running businesses and charities. He was just the kind of person the good people of the constituency need to be their rep at the Senedd.

“People across the political spectrum were shocked when he wasn’t on the final candidates’ list.

Rivals had encouraged members to write in and ask the party to block him from standing. It had already been suggested in the party that he would be given a winnable place on the slate.

“The candidates standing from the Brecon area weren’t strong. Most had no formal qualifications, some were on benefits and some had struggling businesses. They needed the cash. Some knew nothing of policy and struggled with public speaking, reading from crib notes held up when being filmed.

“There then became a perceived threat from the candidates, right to the top of the party. There was a man who was more popular than the leadership itself in Wales.”

Another Reform source said: “What is so ridiculous about this is that Harry passed the party assessments with flying colours. That’s hardly surprising, given his enormous experience in various fields – something that a lot of Reform candidates lack.

“There has been a lot of jiggery-pokery behind the scenes, with people conspiring to keep Harry off the candidates’ list. So many of those who were jockeying for position on the party lists were doing so because of the money they would earn. Harry is very wealthy, doesn’t need the money and wanted to be a Senedd Member to serve the people of Wales. He has been stitched up by some very nasty people.

“He had been encouraged to stand by the party’s leadership, but it became obvious that he has far more charisma than Dan Thomas, the characterless former London councillor who Farage decided should be party leader in Wales.”

Mr Legge-Bourke did not wish to comment.

Glanusk Park and Estate is privately owned and run by Harry Legge-Bourke. It is situated in the Usk Valley, part of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, formerly known as the Brecon Beacons National Park, and is one of the largest privately owned estates in Wales.

The estate has been in the ownership of the same family since 1826 when the South Wales Ironmaster, Sir Joseph Bailey, purchased the original site and built a mansion house there.

The family used to live in the mansion in the summer and then move into the Dower House, Penmyarth in the winter. The mansion was demolished in 1952 after serious fire damage during the Army’s requisition of the house during the 2nd World War and the family now live in the Dower House.

Green Man

Since 2003 the Green Man Festival – one of the largest rock music festivals in Britain – has been held on the estate. This year’s festival is due to take place over August Bank Holiday weekend and tickets have already sold out.

Harry Legge-Bourke is a graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Military and Strategic Leadership. He later served as a Guards Officer. He is a former board member of Natural Resources Wales, a director of numerous companies. President of the Welsh Guards Association Merthyr and Aberdare, Chairman of the Usk Fishing Association, Chairman of the Wales Polo Team and Association and a Patron of the Victoria Cross Trust. He was project director for the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2007, Security, Training and Stadium Operations.

His sister Tiggy was nanny to the current Prince of Wales and the Duke of York and the Legge-Bourke family are close friends of the royal family.