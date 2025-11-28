Topping-out ceremony for controversial cancer centre

Martin Shipton

The construction of the controversial new Velindre Cancer Centre has reached a major milestone with a topping-out ceremony held to celebrate the completion of the main structure.

The near-£1bn project in Cardiff has been strongly criticised by neighbours, environmentalists and clinicians for being built in the wrong place.

Representatives from Velindre University NHS Trust, the Acorn consortium and Sacyr UK were joined by Welsh Government colleagues, Julie Morgan MS, local councillors, and Velindre Cancer Charity President Jonathan Davies, to fix a sprig of pine to the highest point of the building, a construction tradition that acknowledges the hard work and dedication of all those involved.

Scheduled to open in Spring 2027, the nVCC aims to support the Trust and its local health board partners to deliver better quality of care and clinical outcomes for people in Wales through world-class cancer treatment, enhanced diagnostic capability and greater access to innovation, training and research.

Chair of Velindre University NHS Trust Sara Moseley said: “Reaching the topping out stage is a major step towards realising our vision for the new Velindre Cancer Centre.

“This is much more than a construction milestone – it’s a moment to recognise the dedication and collaboration that have brought us this far. Piece by piece, every element of this hard work represents our shared commitment to delivering world-class cancer care in an environment designed with our patients and staff at the core.”

The nVCC is being built to meet the growing and changing needs of cancer care in Wales. The current Velindre Cancer Centre is almost 70 years old and no longer provides the space, layout, or facilities needed to deliver modern, non-surgical cancer care.

Velindre University NHS Trust Patient and Carer Partnership Board Vice Chair, Lindsey Peddle, said: “As a former patient, seeing the new Velindre Cancer Centre up close gives me real hope. This new space represents a promise of better care and more support for people going through the hardest moments of their lives.

“Knowing that patients will soon have access to world-class treatment in a calmer, more dignified environment designed with them at the core means everything. I’m proud to play a part in shaping it, and I want to thank everyone who has helped us reach this milestone. I can’t wait to see the further progress made in the coming months as we step closer to opening Velindre’s new home.”

Radiotherapy unit

The nVCC will support Velindre Cancer Service’s ability to deliver high quality radiotherapy and systemic anticancer therapy. It will house one of the largest radiotherapy units in the UK, with 10 state-of-the-art linear accelerators (eight in nVCC and two in the Velindre @ Nevill Hall Radiotherapy Unit).

Interim Chief Executive of Velindre University NHS Trust, Carl James, said: “We’re proud to see the new Velindre Cancer Centre taking shape and to be one step closer to opening a facility that will provide patients, families and our staff with great care and a world class experience’.

“The new centre is more than just a building. It will provide exceptional cancer care in a space that promotes dignity, wellbeing and innovation. We are working to deliver a world-class cancer centre for Wales, and we’re proud to be delivering it in partnership with our LHB partners, the Welsh Government and our communities across south Wales.”

Jorge Beceiro Castresana, General Manager of the new Velindre Cancer Centre and part of Acorn Consortium, said: “It has been wonderful to come together and celebrate this important stage of the build. As a construction team, we are proud to be contributing to this important building that will make such a difference to the people of Wales. We look forward to handing over the keys in 2027 to the dedicated NHS staff that will work here.”

Sustainability

The centre is also being built with sustainability at its core. It will be fully electric from day one, designed to meet the highest environmental standards, and constructed using low-carbon and locally sourced materials wherever possible.

The project is being delivered by the Acorn consortium, which includes Sacyr UK, Kajima Partnerships, abrdn, the Development Bank of Wales, and a range of long-term funders. Construction is being led by Sacyr UK.

As the project moves into the next stage of construction, more of the internal fit-out will start alongside preparing the building for commissioning ahead of its opening in Spring 2027.

Local campaigner Ian Vincent said: “This project has been blighted by a succession of scandals from the outset, the latest being the mysterious and unexplained abrupt departure of the Velindre Trust’s chief executive.

“Its cost has rocketed and there have been major problems relating to procurement. Two members of the Acorn consortium – Sacyr and Kajima – have been convicted of corrupt bid-rigging in their home countries.

“I have no doubt there is much more to emerge in the not too distant future.”