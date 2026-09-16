Torch relay begins across Wales ahead of national skills competition

A torch relay is travelling across Wales to recognise 124 young competitors who will represent the country at the UK’s largest competition for vocational and technical skills.

Team Wales is currently preparing for the WorldSkills UK National Finals 2026, with 124 competitors from across the country having secured places in the competition.

To mark the achievement, the Team Wales torch will travel across the country, visiting communities, colleges and training providers in celebration of the young learners and apprentices preparing to represent Wales on the national stage.

The team will be looking to build on last year’s success, when Welsh competitors won 61 medals and helped Welsh colleges and training providers secure seven of the top ten places among the UK’s highest-performing institutions.

The relay forms part of the countdown to the WorldSkills UK National Finals, which will be hosted in Wales from the 18 to 20 November.

Competitors will go head-to-head in disciplines including engineering, digital technologies, advanced manufacturing, hospitality, construction and the creative industries.

Led by Welsh Government through the Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales programme, the relay will begin at Cambrian Training before travelling to locations across Wales, recognising learners, apprentices, educators and employers.

The relay also aims to inspire other learners by showcasing the opportunities available through vocational education, apprenticeships and skills competitions.

Cefin Campbell Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, said: “This year’s torch relay is an opportunity to celebrate the talent, ambition and dedication being shown by learners and apprentices in communities across Wales.”

“As the torch travels across the country, it will shine a spotlight on the network of colleges, training providers, employers and families helping young people develop the skills they need to succeed.

“Skills competitions play an important role in raising standards, building confidence and helping young people reach their full potential. They demonstrate the high level of talent that exists across Wales and showcase the real value of vocational learning and apprenticeships as routes to success.

“Wales has an incredibly proud track record of success in skills competitions, and this year’s competitors represent the very best of that talent. I wish every member of Team Wales the very best as they prepare to compete at the UK’s biggest vocational skills competition and represent Wales on a national stage.”

Tegan Thomas, 18, from Bridgend College, added: “Being selected for the WorldSkills UK National Finals is an achievement I’m incredibly proud of and has exceeded all my expectations.

“The competition has helped me develop new skills and confidence, while opening my eyes to opportunities I hadn’t previously considered. I’m looking forward to meeting other competitors, making new connections and gaining experiences that will help me in my future career in health and social care.

“I’ve always wanted to travel, so the possibility of continuing my WorldSkills journey and potentially competing at WorldSkills International Tokyo 2028 is a really exciting ambition.”

For more information about skills competitions in Wales, visit Inspiring Skills Wales.

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