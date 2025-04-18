Torfaen man jailed for fatal collision

A man from Torfaen man been jailed for more than four years after causing the death of his friend in a single-vehicle collision.

Joshua Pearce, 29, from Cwmbran, has also been disqualified from driving for more than nine years.

Pearce admitted causing death by careless driving while unfit through drugs (cannabis) when he appeared at Newport Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday 17 April.

He was driving along Cocker Avenue in Cwmbran when he lost control of his vehicle at around 10.50pm on Sunday 23 April 2023.

The passenger of the car, 26-year-old Sam Bevan, from Pontypool was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Sergeant Shane Draper, Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Gwent Police, said:

“This is a tragic case that has resulted in the needless loss of a life. Pearce’s actions highlight the real dangers of irresponsible driving. The defendant drove carelessly at speed and lost control of the vehicle.

“After the collision, Pearce made off from the scene, leaving his friend gravely injured in the vehicle.

“The defendant was unfit to drive as a result of taking cannabis; he was more than double the specified limit for drug driving.

“Pearce’s failure to pay attention at all times and then drive while unfit through drugs has caused devastating consequences.

“The importance of driving carefully and to your ability is never more poignant than in this case. Impaired driving destroys lives.

“I would also like to thank all those who provided information to assist in our investigation, and offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Sam Bevan.

“This is a reminder to everyone who gets behind the wheel – your responsibility isn’t just to ensure your own safety, but the safety of everyone around you.”

Pearce was sentenced to four years and four months imprisonment.

He will also be disqualified from driving for nine years and two months.

