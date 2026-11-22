Tories and Reform play down prospects of entering pact with Restore Britain
The Conservative Party and Reform UK have both played down the prospects of entering an election pact with Restore Britain.
Deputy Conservative leader Alex Burghart and Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice were asked on Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Michael Gove programme about their parties doing deals with Restore Britain, which is led by Rupert Lowe.
Put to Mr Burghart that the Conservative Party has been very clear that it will not do a pact with Reform UK, and asked would they ever do a pact with Restore, he said: “I think given the line that they take on ethno-nationalism, I think that’s very, very unlikely.”
Later on the programme, it was put to Mr Tice that he was leaving the door open to a deal with Restore Britain.
Mr Tice said: “No, I’m not, we’re not doing a deal with anybody. We’re not doing a deal with the Tories.
“We’re saying if we compete with the best policies and we convince people that we’re the people to fix Britain, to sort it out, to make people better off, guess what? They’ll vote for us instead of socialism.”
Labour MP Dame Emily Thornberry then said: “Can I just say? Labour will never do a deal with Restore. There we are. That’s all you have to say. Reform will never do a deal with Restore. He can’t say it.”
Mr Tice said: “I’m not doing a deal with Rupert Lowe.”
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Surprised many more Tory are not doing this. ARTD is a shoe in the way he bangs on. They can keep that idiot in Bridgend company.
Initially, I thought, yes great. But actually their acrimonious divorce is most likely the reason why we know about farage’s 5 million pounds gift.
The joining of 2 Fascists like Hitler and Mussolini joining together
Tories and half of Reform are going to struggle to accept Restore’s narrative that King Charles isn’t British because his father is Greek so any deal would likely finish Reform, sending half back to the Tories and the rest to Restore.
Reform and Restore are the Tweedledum and Tweedledumber of politics.
I wish Reform and Restore every success in making each other irrelevant to the overwhelming majority of voters.