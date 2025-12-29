Tories back Lord Wolfson amid calls for him to step back over Abramovich case

The Conservatives have defended one of their frontbenchers, after Labour called for him to step down from his senior opposition role while he acts as a lawyer for Roman Abramovich.

Lord Wolfson of Tredegar, the shadow attorney general, is among the top barristers representing Mr Abramovich in a legal case on Jersey.

The Russian businessman is caught up in a legal battle with the Channel island’s government after it launched an investigation into the source of more than £5.3 billion assets linked to him which are held there.

According to several reports, the legal action is said to be delaying the release of funds from Mr Abramovich’s sale of Chelsea Football Club, which the UK Government wants to see used to help rebuild Ukraine after the war ends.

Jake Richards, a justice minister, claimed that Lord Wolfson’s position as shadow attorney general while he acts in the legal case is “indefensible”.

He said: “This Labour Government is standing with Ukraine against Russian aggression.

“As part of that effort, the Government is using all legal means to recover funds from Roman Abramovich’s sale of Chelsea, with the funds going to the victims of the war.

“Lord Wolfson’s decision to act on behalf of Abramovich in his attempt to slow down that process while retaining his position as shadow attorney general is indefensible.

“Does the Conservative frontbench want Abramovich’s money released quickly or not?

“Kemi Badenoch needs to take action immediately.

“Lord Wolfson can either be shadow attorney general or Roman Abramovich’s lawyer. He can’t be both.”

‘Pure politics’

But the Conservatives hit back, with a spokesperson saying: “Lord Wolfson is instructed in ongoing legal proceedings in Jersey.

“He is not instructed on the Chelsea FC matter.

“Jake Richards’ comments are pure politics, and they show Labour still does not understand how the Bar works.

“Barristers act for clients, not causes.”

They added: “And it’s a bit rich from this Government. Labour should stop throwing mud.

“Their own Attorney General has acted for Gerry Adams and involved himself in the Shamima Begum case.

“This is rank hypocrisy.

“The Conservative Party led the way on supporting Ukraine and we remain committed to their cause.

“To suggest anything else is just Labour sinking to new depths.”