Tories clash with peace activists over anti-war demo
Martin Shipton
A war of words has erupted between the Welsh Conservatives and anti-war campaigners after the party condemned plans for a protest against rising military spending at a major weapons testing site in Wales.
Protesters are preparing to descend on West Wales Airport in Aberporth on Saturday, November 21, accusing politicians across the political divide of putting arms industry profits ahead of ordinary people and vital public services.
But the Welsh Conservatives have defended the defence industry. In a statement, the party said: “Wales must not turn its back on the defence sector at a time of growing international instability. Saturday’s protest, organised by anti-war campaigners and supported by trade unions, will call for military investment to be redirected. Welsh Conservatives believe a strong defence industry is essential to protecting the UK’s national security.”
The party also highlighted opportunities for skilled employment through the £50m Wales Defence Growth Deal.
Paul Davies, Conservative MS for Ceredigion Penfro, said: “While people have every right to protest, we must be clear that a strong defence industry is essential to protecting our national security and supporting our armed forces.
“With Russia waging war in Europe and threats to our security growing, this is no time to undermine the Welsh businesses and workers helping to keep our country safe. Wales should be attracting more defence investment, to create new skilled, well-paid jobs and economic growth.”
But Adam Johannes, Joint Secretary of Cardiff Stop the War Coalition, challenged the party’s record on the global arms trade.
He said: “The Conservatives have absolutely no right to lecture anti-war protesters. Their political record is soaked in the blood of disastrous wars and the corruption of the global arms trade.
“Past Tory governments at Westminster have sold weapons to apartheid South Africa, continued arms sales to Chile after General Pinochet’s bloody coup, and armed genocidal militaries carrying out mass atrocities from East Timor to Gaza. They did business with practically every tinpot dictatorship in the Middle East, including, at different times, Saddam Hussein and the Saudi monarchy. They cheered on the catastrophic wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, in which hundreds of British military personnel and hundreds of thousands of civilians lost their lives.
“This is what the Tories mean by ‘national security’: protecting the interests of the powerful, whatever the human cost.”
The anti-war campaigner also questioned the Conservatives’ credentials to pose as champions of Welsh manufacturing.
‘Shameless’
“There is something particularly shameless about the Tories presenting themselves as champions of Welsh manufacturing jobs when Tory governments presided over the destruction of Welsh mining communities and the decimation of our industrial base, the effects of which many communities have still not recovered from,” he said.
Johannes insisted that opposing current UK and Welsh Government plans to expand arms manufacturing in Wales did not mean opposing the workers whose livelihoods currently depend on the industry. He called for a programme of arms conversion, developed in partnership with trade unions and workers, with guaranteed employment, decent wages and retraining.
“Our argument isn’t against workers in the arms industry,” he said. “Quite the opposite. It’s about recognising their skills, defending their livelihoods and asking what else those skills could achieve.
“Wales needs homes, buses, trains, wind turbines, renewable energy infrastructure and decent public services. We have the engineers, the skilled workforce and much of the industrial capacity to produce them. Why should working-class communities be told that our future depends on manufacturing weapons for wars fought thousands of miles away, often against other working-class communities?”
Military budget
Johannes also questioned Conservative claims that increasing military spending was simply about defending Britain, saying: “Britain’s bloated military budget is not simply about the territorial defence of a small island off the coast of Western Europe and its people.
“It is about defending the profits and global power of big business, the arms companies and the billionaire class. The same political establishment that tells the working class there is no money for the NHS, housing, education or public services somehow finds billions for militarism.”
The protest at West Wales Airport in Aberporth will take place at 12.30pm on Saturday, November 21, as part of an International Weekend of Action Against Militarisation and Conscription.
The day before, students will take to the streets in 25 countries in an International Youth Strike Against War, with protests planned at Swansea and Cardiff universities. Student groups are protesting against their universities’ role as founding members of the Defence Universities Alliance, an initiative designed to strengthen links between universities, the military and arms companies.
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Ah but Toryformees want us out of the ECHR so no one will have the right to protest then nor any rights at all actually.
If Adam Johannes says to do something then it’s a good rule of life to do the exact opposite. In fact, he could become a brilliant Welsh Government ‘anti-adviser’ . His skill for being wrong on everything could really help our country. In fact, I’m surprised Steve Tandy and Craig Bellamy haven’t been on the phone to find out exactly what not to do.
They have a right to protest.
They have that right because might and power stood up to dictators. And we still need that might and power so they can protest in the future.
They just need to understand that bit.
“An establishment that tells the working class there is no money for the NHS, housing, education or public services somehow finds billions for militarism“. As ever this statement is just conjured from their imagination. We find more money for all of those things than defence. In reality the paradox of defence policy is the complete opposite of that point, which is that despite the talk they never find the money.
And if we don’t defend ourselves from the numerous cyber attacks etc then we have no functioning society, let alone the NHS. Defence is not just guns…
Warmongerers always have been. How any Welsh person can vote for these deluded far right imperialists is utterly beyond my comprehension.
https://kyivindependent.com/russian-attacks-kill-4-injure-36-including-11-year-old-boy-12-year-old-girl-across-ukraine-over-past-day/
“wars fought thousands of miles away, often against other working-class communities” – Adam Johannes.
The closest thing to working class for Valdimir Putin was when he was ferrying prostitutes to attend oligarchs in Moscow hotels, prior to that a KGB functionary, and now lives like a billionaire in Russian palaces. It is him and his class that is waring war against working people, both inside and outside Russia.
Wales is providing weapons for the working classes of Ukraine to defend themselves.
Well said Adam. In the 4th century AD the Roman military historian Vegetius wrote ‘Si vis pacem, para bellum’ (if you wish for peace prepare for war). That has been the motto of generals, politicians and arm chair warriors ever since – and given the bloody history of the subsequent 17 centuries, never has a motto been so conclusively and repeatedly proved wrong.
Vegetius died in 383AD which is the same year that Roman occupation ended in Cambira and the decision of Magnus Maximus to withdraw his legions from Wales in an attempt to shore up his forces in a rebellion in Gaul (France). A period of peace was indeed found, by throwing off the yoke of occupation.
Translation: ‘We believe there should be limits to free expression when it meddles with amoral war profiteering.’
Europe needs to stand together now more than ever. Trump’s meetings with Putin and Xi Jinping, puts the future of European security in a very precarious position.
Trump has just aligned with Putin. No need to sugar coat it. The US President, Donald J Trump, Nigel Farages best friend in the US and Kemi Badenochs source of inspiration and admiration, is now on Putins side. This treasonous snake will sell off the UK and EU to Putin and Xi.
And fanning the flames for a conflict with Russia by Wes Streeting and his War Mongering Mob in Wasteminster will do nothing to de-escalate tensions in Europe.
Streeting is the Modern Day Haig of WW1 who wants to send others to war except his own Ruling Establishment Ilk.
Bullshine.
Don’t fight wars for Tories or Wes Streetings Blairite/Starmerite Mob.
If they want a war send their kind to the frontline and keep the vast majority of the People out of their Fantasy Wargames.