Tories did ‘sod all’ on immigration reform, new Home Secretary tells Commons
The Conservatives did “sod all” to tackle illegal migration in their 14 years in charge, Shabana Mahmood has claimed, as the newly appointed Home Secretary went on the attack in her first Commons appearance in the role.
Ms Mahmood was accused of “tinkering around the edges” by shadow home secretary Chris Philp over potential reform of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).
She had told MPs the UK Government will bring in new laws that will limit the power of Article 8 of the ECHR, which gives rights to a family life.
It has been claimed by opponents that Article 8 has been used by illegal migrants to stay in the UK.
International reform
Speaking during Home Office questions for the first time since being promoted from justice secretary, Ms Mahmood said: “This will mean we can deport and remove more illegal migrants, and we will pursue international reform too.”
However, Mr Philp later said: “Doesn’t she accept that tinkering around the edges simply won’t work?
“Now she said in her answers a second ago that she wants to see the ECHR reformed. But her own Attorney General, Lord Hermer, said just four days ago that ECHR reform is ‘a political trick’.
“So perhaps she and the Attorney General should get themselves on the same page, given her own Attorney General says reform is not possible.
“Doesn’t she agree… that more fundamental changes are needed, because this year has been the worse in history for illegal immigrants crossing the channel, up 38% compared to last year.
“Only radical change will fix this mess.
“So will she back the Conservative plans to completely disapply the Human Rights Act and ensure all illegal immigrants are immediately removed upon arrival.”
Smugglers
Ms Mahmood replied: “He says we’re tinkering at the edges. He could not be more wrong. We have a proper plan to look at legislative reform.
“But frankly tinkering at the edges would have been fantastic under them, because actually their own track record is they did frankly nothing, sod all, sod all in 14 years and suddenly they’ve found their reforming instincts now they’re in opposition.
“It’s this Government that will take forward domestic as well as international reform.”
Meanwhile Reform UK MP Lee Anderson (Ashfield) claimed he had it on “good authority” people smugglers were “absolutely delighted” that Ms Mahmood had been promoted.
Home Office figures show 862 people have arrived in the UK on small boats in the last week, on board 12 crafts.
Ms Mahmood responded: “(Mr Anderson) has just admitted to having a hotline to a bunch of people smugglers.
“Perhaps he’d like to contact the National Crime Agency and tell them he’s in touch with a bunch of criminals, so that they can be appropriately dealt with.”
She’s got a bit of spark at least. If Lee Anderson is in contact with people smugglers, surely he can be held liable for aiding and abetting
Good legal point. If he is in touch with the gangs who must be ‘smashed’, (Johnson/Starmer), he must forward any information to the government.
Good try but wrong. Labour voted down every attempt and opposed the Rwanda deal. They also voted against a grooming gang enquiry and can not say what a women is. Shameful.
Then what have you got to say about Boris’s promise to bring down Net Migration to Net Zero instead of rocketing to 750k a Year.
No one else is to blame for mass uncontrolled Immigration except the Tories.
Nice for our home secretary to have a bit of potty mouth.