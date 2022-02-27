Tories face complete wipeout in Wales, losing every single seat according to new poll

The Conservative party face a complete wipeout in Wales at the next General Election, losing every single seat they hold at the moment, according to a new poll.

The JL Partners MRP poll for the Sunday Times has the Tories losing all 14 seats in Wales and taking them back to the complete wipeout they faced at the height of New Labour at the 1997 and 2001 general elections.

That would involve losing new seats they picked up at the last election, such as Rob Roberts’ Delyn and Virginia Crosbie’s Ynys Môn, as well as some they have held for over a decade, including David TC Davies’ Monmouth and Alun Cairns’ Vale of Glamorgan.

The poll has the Labour party winning every single seat in Wales apart from the four now held by Plaid Cymru. The Liberal Democrats would win back Brecon and Radnorshire, the poll projects.

The result would be quite a turnaround for the Conservatives in Wales after they hit a high watermark of 14 seats at the 2019 General Election, winning an additional six seats in Wales to bring their total to 14.

They would also lose all six of their seats in Scotland, the poll projects.

The polls wider results has Tory support dropping to 2005 levels and half the cabinet, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, losing their seats.

The Conservatives would win 201 seats overall, with Keir Starmer’s Labour party on 352 – a majority on 14.

‘Negative’

The JL Partners poll of 4,500 people and the seat projection was conducted by James Johnson, Theresa May’s former pollster.

James Johnson told the Sunday Times: “On these numbers, the Conservatives face electoral wipeout. Though Keir Starmer’s ratings remain negative, the sharp difference in comparison to Boris Johnson’s ratings mean Labour are benefitting by default.

“Though it is possible to see the gap narrowing in an actual election contest, and significant brand problems for Labour persevere, it is becoming less and less likely to see a situation in which the Conservatives win a majority under Boris Johnson. ‘Partygate’ has been damaging and has all the signs of being long-lasting.

“The prime minister no longer leads on the ‘must-have’ attributes that won him the 2019 election: strength, the ability to get things done, and a sense he was an authentic politician.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

