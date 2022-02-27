Tories face complete wipeout in Wales, losing every single seat according to new poll
The Conservative party face a complete wipeout in Wales at the next General Election, losing every single seat they hold at the moment, according to a new poll.
The JL Partners MRP poll for the Sunday Times has the Tories losing all 14 seats in Wales and taking them back to the complete wipeout they faced at the height of New Labour at the 1997 and 2001 general elections.
That would involve losing new seats they picked up at the last election, such as Rob Roberts’ Delyn and Virginia Crosbie’s Ynys Môn, as well as some they have held for over a decade, including David TC Davies’ Monmouth and Alun Cairns’ Vale of Glamorgan.
The poll has the Labour party winning every single seat in Wales apart from the four now held by Plaid Cymru. The Liberal Democrats would win back Brecon and Radnorshire, the poll projects.
The result would be quite a turnaround for the Conservatives in Wales after they hit a high watermark of 14 seats at the 2019 General Election, winning an additional six seats in Wales to bring their total to 14.
They would also lose all six of their seats in Scotland, the poll projects.
The polls wider results has Tory support dropping to 2005 levels and half the cabinet, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, losing their seats.
The Conservatives would win 201 seats overall, with Keir Starmer’s Labour party on 352 – a majority on 14.
‘Negative’
The JL Partners poll of 4,500 people and the seat projection was conducted by James Johnson, Theresa May’s former pollster.
James Johnson told the Sunday Times: “On these numbers, the Conservatives face electoral wipeout. Though Keir Starmer’s ratings remain negative, the sharp difference in comparison to Boris Johnson’s ratings mean Labour are benefitting by default.
“Though it is possible to see the gap narrowing in an actual election contest, and significant brand problems for Labour persevere, it is becoming less and less likely to see a situation in which the Conservatives win a majority under Boris Johnson. ‘Partygate’ has been damaging and has all the signs of being long-lasting.
“The prime minister no longer leads on the ‘must-have’ attributes that won him the 2019 election: strength, the ability to get things done, and a sense he was an authentic politician.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Now wouldn’t that be nice…
The Conservachovs took the Putin silver, and they display the same attitude of that leader to our country, we see it every day from the incoming attacks from the right wing press denigrating our government and threatening to abolish our devolution democracy while we ‘look the other way’. They are not fit represent us they, they are abusers and misusers of power and only look after their own narrow interests and cronies while leaving the less fortunate destitute, they run down our health services and our schools while educating their own children in private schools and using private health insurance… Read more »
2024 is a long way off, and the electorate have very short memories when it comes to politics,
I agree. There are enough English-born people in Wales and certainly plenty of other idiots to save a few Tory seats. Some people can’t help punishing themselves as long as those they, wrongly, feel superior to get it worse, that’s fascism.
Oy! I was born in England, and I’ve been a member of plaid since I moved to Cymru, nearly 30 years ago! Some of the strongest campaigners I know for #indyCymru were born outside Cymru. The problem is the English-born residents who think they live in Westenglandshire.
That is true.
Many English people and well as others born outside Wales, come here to integrate to become Welsh (even if they don’t regularly speak Cymraeg).
Many want to see Wales, their country of adoption become a successful independent nation and be a part of our nation.
I did the same, only 14 years ago.
Most English people I know in wales would not vote Tory and would probably vote for independence, but there are many who do that is for sure
The English that stand with us are worth more than others. They are thinkers.
Unfortunately that is very true.
Rest assured, they will keep reminding us every step of the way to 2024…
We still have two years before another GE and the Tories will undoubtedly replace Johnson before then and claim themselves a new party. It’s their old trick and sadly people still fall for it. So we are not out of the woods yet. Though it would be good to see Wales Tory free.
Its not that I’m disagreeing with you, but who would could they replace Johnson with? My hope is that what the Tories went through in the mid1990s will be repeated in the 2020s in the sense that they have been in power for two long & voters would had enough of them. I think Labour were destined to win in ’97 even if John Smith was still alive. Another factor is that the next election will less likely be about Brexit, and this time the Tories will not be going against Jeremy Corbyn who was off-putting to many voters. Starmer… Read more »
The Welsh Tories. A contradiction in terms,do nothing to support Wales. Always stating the English point of view. Even English who have chosen to live here full time, cannot find this acceptable?
Now will they stop their anti-Welsh, hate agenda??
Just take a good look at most of the conservative MPs in Wales they look a slimey bunch what’s in your heart shows up on your face in time and they have no love for Wales and just slither up to they’re masters in London for browny points say no more
Kick all English party’s out of wales 🏴 it’s time for a new wales 🏴
I hear the sound of chickens 🐓 coming home to roost 🙌