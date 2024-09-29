Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Tories must change quickly or ‘die’, Andrew RT Davies warns after election drubbing

29 Sep 2024 2 minute read
Andrew RT Davies. Photo Welsh Conservatives

The Conservative Party must change quickly or “die”, the party’s leader in the Senedd has said.

Andrew RT Davies added that colleagues should apologise for not keeping immigration promises and called for zero tolerance.

Mr Davies will address the Conservative conference in Birmingham on Sunday, the first gathering of Tory politicians and activists since July’s election defeat.

The party lost power at Westminster and was reduced to 121 MPs – with none left in Wales.

As well as failings on immigration, voters in Wales were turned off by the party’s “dogmatic” stance on the economy, Mr Davies said.

He said the Welsh public are “inherently conservative”, and “if the party returns to its values, it will win them over”.

Mr Davies criticised the Labour Party for its record in Wales, saying it is prioritising 20mph speed limits over the economy, schools and the NHS.

‘Sorry’

Speaking ahead of the conference, Mr Davies said: “The Conservative Party must change. No party has a God-given right to govern. We failed to keep our promises and we must say sorry.

“The Welsh people reject the extreme liberal ideology of Labour, Plaid Cymru nationalists and the Lib Dems.

“By proudly reflecting our conservative values, we’ll persuade them to back the Welsh Conservatives.

“But we must also change how we’re perceived on the economy. We must be seen as pragmatists, not ideologues. Our language on things like nationalisation has to change.

“Welsh industries and communities have paid the price of globalisation and our party must do more to protect them.

“We must show that we care, and defend their sense of community, togetherness and local pride.

“If our party changes, we’ll recover quickly, and we’ll succeed in 2026 and 2029. But if we don’t, we’ll die. That’s the choice.”

In the last Parliament, the Conservatives had 13 MPs in Wales but were wiped out in July.

Those who lost their seats included Welsh secretary David TC Davies, chief whip Simon Hart, former ministers Alun Cairns, Stephen Crabb and Fay Jones, along with Rishi Sunak’s former parliamentary aide Craig Williams.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
11 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Erisian
Erisian
3 hours ago

Since when was stating the bloody obvious headline news?

3
Reply
Alwyn
Alwyn
27 minutes ago
Reply to  Erisian

When it’s Andrew RT Davies saying it. First realistic thing he’s said for at least three years

0
Reply
Fi yn unig
Fi yn unig
3 hours ago

RT is right in that the Tories must change but they won’t move in the necessary direction so, by his own decree, they will die and merge into Reform UK. He shows how clueless he is about Cymru stating it is ‘inherently Conservative’ (it does use a small c) but has he not noticed that our country reject his party at the polls EVERY SINGLE TIME? Alternative truth once again from a far flung fictitious reality.

5
Reply
Huw Evans
Huw Evans
2 hours ago

Part of that change includes changing the leader.

5
Reply
HarrisR
HarrisR
2 hours ago

He said the Welsh public are “inherently conservative”, and “if the party returns to its values, it will win them over”.

Doing well so far! I’m not suggesting the Welsh public are about to storm the Winter Palace (unfortunately), but neither are they lined up for Davies’ gibbering Benito Mussolini tribute act.

“If change or die” are the only options for the Wales Tories, I strongly declare for the second.

7
Reply
Jeff
Jeff
2 hours ago

Cap’n tub thumper is at the helm of the Titanic going around for another go, just to be sure? Hey Tory party, just go eh? Blokes a seriously stuck record, as are the other wannabe dictators running for power. I mean, come on, “the Welsh people reject etc?” The Welsh people kicked out all the Cons. Now we watch the head reform TV conspiracy gbeebies representative in the Senedd bang on about stuff endlessly hoping something sticks. That party needs an industrial grade laxative to remove the far right loons or they just rename to “reform II” ARTD can get… Read more »

3
Reply
Rhosddu
Rhosddu
2 hours ago

…”back” to the Conservatives?

1
Reply
Dai Ponty
Dai Ponty
1 hour ago

What worries me come the the 2026 Welsh election we have a type of Propotional representation election and Farage mob would do better under that system as they came second to a lot of parties in the General election AND I DO NOT WANT TO SEE REFOR get IN POWER IN WALES OR PICK LOTS OF SEATS so which is the lesser of the 2 evils Tory or Reform to my mind Labour are going to lose their grip in Wales and i hope these voters Vote for Plaid or even Lib/dems than any of the others

3
Reply
Rob
Rob
1 hour ago

Quote: “The Welsh people reject the extreme liberal ideology of Labour, Plaid Cymru nationalists and the Lib Dems.” Is that why your party failed to win a single seat in Wales? Why don’t you learn your lesson as to why you lost and go from there? Hint: It isn’t because you weren’t right wing enough, so pandering to Reform voters isn’t going to cut it. Furthermore if you think abolition of the Senedd is going to win you votes then think again. Abolish the Assembly party failed to win more than 4% last time around. Being disolutioned with the Welsh… Read more »

3
Reply
Llyn
Llyn
49 minutes ago

“The Welsh people reject the extreme liberal ideology of Labour, Plaid Cymru nationalists and the Lib Dems”. By calling these parties and for example by implication, Jane Dodds and Ed Davey extremists, Andrew RT Davies simply displays how far to the right and extreme are his own views.

0
Reply
Alun
Alun
7 minutes ago

We have no real opposition in Wales and it’s partly due to ARTD. He is a very weak leader whose only tactic or policy is to criticise Labour.

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.

Discover more from Nation.Cymru

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading