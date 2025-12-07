Tories pledge to block Motability access for people with mental health disorders

The Tories have pledged to block people with mental health disorders from accessing a scheme designed to help disabled benefit claimants get cars through the welfare system.

Under the proposals, eligibility for the enhanced rate of personal independence payments (Pip) would be tightened to rule out people with conditions such as ADHD, mild depression and anxiety.

To qualify for the enhanced rate of the benefit, claimants must currently need extra help with getting around.

This can include “physically moving around” as well as “working out a route and following it” and “leaving your home”, according to Government guidelines.

Claimants receiving the enhanced rate of Pip can then also apply to join the Motability scheme, which is designed to help with the cost of leasing a new vehicle.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, who is expected to set out the party’s wider position on welfare in a speech next week, said the proposal to tighten the rules was “fair, proportionate and reduce the burden on taxpayers”.

“Welfare isn’t working. Instead of a system where those who genuinely need support can access it, we have created one where it is all too easy to abuse the generosity of hardworking people,” she said.

“While Labour don’t have the backbone to reduce the welfare bill and just put up taxes to pay for more welfare, the Conservatives are once again the party for working people, and we will get Britain working again.”

In 2017, the then-Tory government changed the rules for the enhanced Pip rate so that people would not be entitled because of psychological distress, which a High Court judge later ruled was “blatantly discriminatory against those with mental health impairments”.

The Conservatives said their plans to leave the European Convention on Human Rights and repeal the Human Rights Act would prevent future changes from facing legal challenges.

The Government has been contacted for comment.