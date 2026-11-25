Nina Lloyd, Press Association Political Correspondent

Offenders would be moved out of Victorian-era jail sites to make way for new housing as part of a Tory pledge to deliver “the most radical building project in modern British history”, the shadow justice secretary said.

Nick Timothy said parts of the prison estate that are “quite literally falling down” could be sold to help fund new purpose-built facilities, freeing up the land for “residential use”.

The Conservatives have pledged to build 50,000 new jail spaces within seven years in a bid to tackle overcrowding and to scrap the Government’s early release scheme if they return to power.

Conceding that the Tories did not build enough prison places during their 14 years in office, during which around 500 net spaces were created, Mr Timothy insisted “different choices” were being made under Kemi Badenoch’s leadership.

In addition to 50,000 new spaces, he said a review commissioned by the party and led by former Tory MP Sir Simon Clarke would look at how to deliver “modern” jails, starting in London.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mr Timothy said: “I believe governors know how to run their prisons far better than the thousands of officials working in the MOJ (Ministry of Justice) and HMPPS (HM Prison and Probation Service), but we ask many governors and their officers to work in unacceptable conditions in buildings that are often quite literally falling down.

“And the data shows new prisons are better prisons.”

He added: “These London prisons sit on some of the most valuable land in the country: Wormwood Scrubs, next to the HS2 line; Brixton and Wandsworth, invaluable residential areas; Pentonville in Islington, not far from King’s Cross.

“Getting out of these sites is not only a good idea in itself – it will free up land for residential use in London, where a housing shortage is most acute.”

Similar plans to sell Victorian prison sites for housing were announced under the previous Conservative administration, but never materialised after the government said the spaces would still be needed unless the number of inmates fell.

Labour said the Tories should be apologising to victims for their “dismal” record on prison-building, which left the estate “on the verge of collapse.”

Asked why voters should believe the Tories would deliver tens of thousands of new spaces after they failed to do so in power, Mr Timothy told journalists: “I make no bones about the fact that not enough prison places were built in the Conservative years in power.

“The difference I think is this is a different generation of Conservative politicians under Kemi’s leadership, and we’re making different choices. In fact, they’re pretty much the opposite choices compared to those that were made during the coalition.”

He said the party would strip back “regulations like affordable housing quotas and listed status” to give the land its highest realisable value, and put the proceeds towards the construction of new purpose-built prisons, “in addition to the 50,000 places we have pledged to build”.

“We’ll get out of the Victorian London estate on the best possible terms, but we will not sell these valuable assets until the market conditions are favourable to the taxpayer,” Mr Timothy said.

Citing “independent commercial analysis and our own work”, he said the value could be as high as £1.4 billion, which would be used to replace the 6,555 places that would be vacated.

“So this is a plan for the most radical building project in modern British history, but it’s a plan too for Conservative prison reform that means we can say prison works because it punishes and incapacitates, and it will work better, giving governors new facilities, more autonomy and more control,” the shadow minister said.

He declined to say how many spaces the party could build within a single parliament, or how soon its promise to scrap the early release scheme would be delivered, but said ending the programme would be his “number one priority”.

Tory leader Mrs Badenoch said: “This will be the biggest prison building programme in modern history.

“Those prison spaces will not be easy to build. They are going to require detailed thinking, meticulous planning and difficult decisions. But we are not going to make the same mistake that Labour made and turn up in office on a wing and a prayer in the hope that things just magically fall into place.

“We are doing the hard work in opposition, just like we’re doing on welfare, just like we’re doing on immigration and net zero. That is what it will take to make people in this country feel safe, and so that is what the Conservatives are going to do.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “When it comes to leaving the prisons estate on the verge of collapse, the Tories are guilty as charged.

“They should be apologising to victims of crime who they badly let down rather than spending time lecturing others who are fixing the mess they left behind.

“Nobody believes the Tories would build 50,000 new prison places given they only added a dismal 500 places while in government.

“Labour is delivering the largest prison building programme since the Victorian era so victims of crime get the justice they deserve.

“We are keeping the most serious offenders behind bars, while preventing the prison system we inherited from collapsing, and expanding capacity at pace.”