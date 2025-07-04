Tories raise concerns over would-be Senedd candidate

Martin Shipton

Members of the Conservative Party in Cardiff say they are concerned that a former Tory Westminster candidate may be trying to circumvent election rules in a bid to stand for the Senedd.

In July 2024 James Hamblin was the party’s candidate in Cardiff West. He came third with 6,835 votes (15.6%), the worst showing by a Conservative candidate since the seat was established in 1950.

Nation.Cymru recently received an email that said: “I am getting in touch anonymously as a concerned member of the Conservative Party in Cardiff West.

“I have heard on the grapevine that James Hamblin – the candidate for the constituency at the general election – is seeking selection as a candidate for the Senedd election here.

“As you’ll know, from 2026 onwards, MSs need to have been resident in Wales for over a year before being elected, but Hamblin both lives and works in London. I’m not sure he has ever lived or worked in Wales, so I don’t even know why he wants to stand for the Senedd.

“I’ve also heard a rumour that he intends to get around this rule by renting out some really cheap property in the constituency so he can claim to have a residence, but he will still not ‘live’ here as required by law.

“I’m concerned that members could be presented with a candidate for selection, who I am sure is qualified in other regards to stand – as his selection for the general election attests – but actually leaves the party open to a huge and significant legal challenge and we are accused of fraud.

“I send this anonymously and ask that you respect this in all communications.”

London

Apart from his time last year as the Tory candidate in Cardiff West, Mr Hamblin’s work and volunteering experiences seem to have been almost without exception in London.

For one year and eight months he was a junior officer in the Royal Navy Reserve. He has worked as a security guard and subsequently for Barclays Bank and the Bank of America in London. He has also worked as a lobbyist.

In August 2023 he was appointed chief of staff for David Warburton, then the Conservative MP for Somerton and Frome in Somerset. Shortly afterwards Mr Warburton was placed under investigation by Parliament’s harassment watchdog following complaints from two women about inappropriate behaviour.

In addition, an image emerged showing the MP sitting next to an upturned baking tray with four lines of powder on it – alleged by the Sunday Times to be cocaine. Mr Warburton admitted taking cocaine to the Mail on Sunday at the time, after drinking “incredibly potent” Japanese whisky.

Supportive messages

Mr Hamblin was criticised for posting supportive messages about his boss a month after he was suspended. Mr Warburton resigned in early 2024, triggering a by-election which was won by the Liberal Democrats.

We emailed Mr Hamblin inviting him to make contact so we could ask him some questions. He didn’t respond, so we sent him the following questions, inviting him to respond by Thursday July 4:

Where are you working at present?

Where are you living?

Do you have an address in Cardiff?

How long have you had it?

What is your connection with Cardiff or Wales more generally? We’re aware that you stood in Cardiff West at the last election. Did you have a connection before that?

How do you respond to the suggestion that you are intending to abuse the rule that obliges Senedd candidates to live in Wales?

What are the important issues for you in the Senedd election, and what qualities do you have that would make you an asset to the Conservative group, to the Senedd and to Wales?

This article suggests that you continued to support your former employer after his misbehaviour came to light. How do you respond to that?

Nation.Cymru received no response from Mr Hamblin.

