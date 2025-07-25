Tories see off challenge from Reform in Monmouthshire by-election

Emily Price

The Conservatives have seen off a challenge from Reform UK after gaining a seat from Labour in a town council by-election in Monmouthshire.

The Wyesham ward was won by Cllr Xavier Turner with 39.5% of the vote on Thursday (July 24) – pushing Reform’s Robert Kavanagh into third place on 24.4%, behind independent candidate Jem Jenkins-Jones on 36.1%.

Labour, Plaid Cymru and the Liberal Democrats dd not stand any candidates in the by-election.

The area is one of the most deprived wards in Monmouthshire, with a high proportion of social housing and 38% of pupils eligible for free school meals at the local primary school.

Celebrating his victory, Cllr Turner said: “I’m incredibly grateful to the residents of Wyesham for putting their trust in me.

“I’m ready to work and make sure your voices are heard.”

Defection

From 2017 to 2022, the Wyesham ward was held by the then Tory politician Laura Anne Jones on Monmouthshire County Council.

Up until this week, Jones was a Welsh Conservative Senedd Member representing the South Wales East regional constituency.

But in a shock announcement at the Royal Welsh Show on Monday, the farmer’s daughter revealed she was jumping ship for Reform UK after 31 years as a Conservative member.

The Monmouthshire Conservatives later confirmed that Jones’ mother – Tory Councillor Penny Jones – had no plans to join Nigel Farage’s party alongside her daughter.

Controversial

Jones has been embroiled in several controversies over the last year including screen grabs that revealed she had sent racist and offensive messages to her staff and allegation that she had falsified her Senedd mileage claims.

Wales’ first Reform MS wasn’t amongst other Reform activists in Wyesham on polling day or at the count.

She had previously supported the Conservative candidate earlier in the campaign.

Conservative leader for Monmouthshire Cllr Richard John said: “This is a great result for residents in Wyesham, whose ward has been neglected under Labour with vandalised bus shelters, chronic potholes and weeds everywhere.

“22 year old Xavier is a breath of fresh air for Monmouth Town Council and a great addition to our growing team, but most of all a hardworking representative for the Wyesham community.

“Reform were confident of winning in Wyesham, a ward previously represented by their Reform MS, so coming last is quite a humiliating defeat.

“Residents could clearly see there’s no substance behind their soundbites and they don’t offer any solutions to the challenges experienced by families in Monmouthshire.

“Monmouthshire remains a Reform-free zone.”

