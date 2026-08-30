Tories seek to force vote on inquiry for ‘impossible’ overseas voting

The Conservatives will seek to force a vote in Parliament for an independent review of overseas voting for “disenfranchised” British expats.

The Tories said UK citizens living abroad encounter an “impossible” system, including delays to the international mail service, and called on the Government to consider changes to increase participation and registration.

Electoral Commission data shows some 170,000 people living abroad applied to cast a ballot at the 2024 general election after the right to vote was returned to those who left the country more than 15 years ago.

This is fewer than the 234,000 registered to vote in in the 2019 general election, before the rules were eased, and the watchdog said the options for British expats “do not work well enough”.

The Tories have tabled an amendment to the Government’s Representation of the People Bill, which is due back before the Commons after summer recess, calling for a review of the system.

They said British expats were “the most disenfranchised section of the electorate” and accused the Government of “turning a blind eye to the obstacles preventing” them from voting.

Shadow housing, communities and local government minister Paul Holmes said: “Brits living overseas face tough obstacles when trying to vote in our elections. The previous Conservative Government changed the law to make things easier, but more needs to be done.

“Instead, Labour risk wrongly enfranchising some people at the same time as turning a blind eye to the issues stopping genuine British citizens from voting.

“That’s why the Conservatives have tabled an amendment calling for an inquiry looking at how to boost registration and voting among ex-pats, so all Brits have an equal say.

“We are forcing a vote on Tuesday and call on MPs of all parties to support us as we seek to improve participation in our democracy.”

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.