Tories under pressure over Newport councillor with criminal past

Emily Price

Questions are being raised about how a controversial Conservative candidate with an extensive criminal record was able to stand and win in a by-election in Newport.

Councillor Nick Portman secured a seat for the Tories in Rogerstone North earlier this month under the name Nick Baneswell — a nickname he adopted after previously owning the Baneswell Social Club in Newport.

Days after winning the by-election, he was suspended from the Conservative Party pending an investigation.

His suspension came after Nation.Cymru revealed Mr Portman had appeared in a ‘serial dads’ documentary for Channel 4 in 2021 which detailed the stories of several men that had fathered significant numbers of children.

Mr Portman boasted to cameras that he “never carried a condom” as he discussed being a father of ten children from relationships with five different women.

In difficult to watch footage the landlord leered at young female customers and members of his staff at his Newport pub.

The show also featured his then 20-year-old partner who explained to cameras that she had lost trust in Mr Portman after he was unfaithful to her.

Following publication of our story, a source close to Mr Portman claimed the newly elected councillor has a criminal record which includes several driving offences and a conviction for making a hoax 999 call.

The source directed us to newspaper archive reports dating back to the 1990’s when Mr Portman was in his 20s.

‘Hoaxer’

We found a story published in the Newport Gazette in March 1995 with the headline ‘999 hoaxer is caught on tape’.

It detailed how Nicholas Leslie Portman rang 999 to say a house was on fire.

The article stated: “A fire engine, five firefighters, a station officer, and a police officer turned up at the non-existent blaze.

“Prosecutor Paul Bevan said Portman had made the call because he had ‘fallen out’ with people who lived in the house.

“‘He was drunk and believed they were spreading malicious gossip,’ added Mr Bevan.”

‘Despicable’

The court heard how Mr Portman’s voice was recognised from a tape recording made of the call and that he later admitted making the call in police interview.

Presiding magistrate Joan Nevill told Mr Portman: “This was a despicable thing to do. I think you understand that now, but however drunk you are and whatever mental state you’re in don’t do this again.”

Mr Portman was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £213 compensation to the fire brigade.

In another article published by the South Wales Argus in February 1990 under the headline, “Drink-driver’s third offence”, it was reported that Nicholas Leslie Portman was facing his third conviction for driving while disqualified.

In another article we found in the South Wales Argus in April 1993 under the headline, ‘Stolen parts found in car’, the newspaper detailed how parts which had been removed from a stolen vehicle were later discovered “in a Crumlin man’s car”.

‘Divorcee’

The article stated: “Jobless father-of-two Nicholas Leslie Portman aged 25, of Rectory Road, Sofrydd, admitted receiving stolen vehicle parts belonging to Thomas Robbins and was fined 18 units at a rate of £4 resulting in a £72 fine.

“Mr John Williams, prosecuting, said another person had been charged with stealing an Austin Maestro from the carpark near Sainsbury’s at Cumbrian. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

“On February 9 a man working in Caerphilly Road, Cardiff saw youths stripping the stolen vehicle.

“Portman was later arrested and various parts from the vehicle, including headlights a battery and registration plates were found by police in his car.

“‘When questioned the defendant denied taking the vehicle but admitted acquiring their items knowing them to be stolen,’ said Mr Williams.

“Mr Jeremy Bird, defending, said Portman, a divorcee, had gone to Cardiff with the other defendant and ‘became aware’ that parts were being removed from a stolen vehicle.

“‘The police turned up and shortly afterwards the defendant took flight and ran around the corner but was immediately apprehended,’ said Mr. Bird.”

Bail

In an article published in the Gwent Gazette in Sept 1995, the newspaper reported that a man was due to appear before Abertillery magistrates “for contest on October 11 after he denied assaulting a police officer”.

It stated: “Nicholas Leslie Portman, aged 27, of Royal Oak, has also denied driving without insurance and being in charge with excess alcohol.

“Portman was released on unconditional bail.”

The South Wales Argus reported in July 1991 how 22-year-old Nicholas Leslie Portman was fined £100 by Abertillery magistrates after admitting driving without a license and insurance.

The Gwent Gazette reported in August 1994 how “a man charged with a string of driving offences” had been ordered to appear in court again.

The article stated: “Nicholas Leslie Portman, aged 25, from Rectory Road, is charged with having no insurance or MOT and driving in breach of his license requirements.”

Convictions

We sent copies of the newspaper clippings to Mr Portman and asked whether he had informed the Conservative Party of his criminal convictions before standing as a candidate in Rogerstone North.

We also asked why he chose to stand under his nickname rather than his legal name. Mr Portman did not respond.

A spokesperson for the Conservatives in Newport said: “We are aware of recent media reports.

“However, as the individual is currently suspended pending an ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.

“A full statement will be issued once the investigation has concluded.”