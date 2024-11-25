Tories urge PM to reject Netanyahu arrest warrant and alter ‘nonsensical’ stance
The Conservatives have called on Sir Keir Starmer to reject an international arrest warrant issued for Benjamin Netanyahu as they accused the UK Government of holding a “nonsensical” position on the issue.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel and shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick claimed the decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) had “no proper basis in international law”.
They said the UK’s refusal to explicitly say whether the Israeli premier would be detained if he arrived in the country “opens the farcical spectre of your Government trying to sanction the arrest” of an ally to Britain.
Motivation
Criticising the ICC warrant, the shadow ministers said: “It is hard to escape the conclusion this is an activist decision, motivated by politics and not the law.”
They argued the court was established to pursue cases in instances where countries do not have robust and independent judiciaries, which could not be said of Israel.
“The UK Government’s response to the decision has been nonsensical,” they said.
“On Friday, the Home Secretary refused to say whether Mr Netanyahu would be detained if he travelled to the UK.
“This opens the farcical spectre of your Government trying to sanction the arrest on UK soil of the leader of an ally of the UK, while you continue a diplomatic charm offensive with the Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping.
“It falls to you to clarify the Government’s position – now. The Government must make clear that it does not support an arrest warrant being issued which has no proper basis in international law.”
Downing Street on Friday indicated that Mr Netanyahu could face arrest if he entered the UK, refusing to comment on “hypotheticals” but saying Britain would always follow its “legal obligations”.
The International Criminal Court Act 2001 states that a Secretary of State must, on receipt of a request for arrest from the ICC, “transmit the request and the documents accompanying it to an appropriate judicial officer”.
Asked whether the UK would comply with requirements under the Act, Sir Keir’s spokesman said: “Yes, the Government would fulfil its obligations under the Act and indeed its legal obligations.”
Warrant
The ICC has issued a warrant for Mr Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.
Number 10 previously said the domestic process linked to ICC arrest warrants has never been used to date by the UK because no-one wanted by the international court had visited the country.
It added that Israel remained a “key partner across a range of areas”.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It is important that we have a dialogue with Israel at all levels to reach the ceasefire that we all want to see, to bring an end to the violence, to protect civilians and ensure the release of hostages.”
The ICC also issued a warrant for Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas’s armed wing, over the October 7 2023 attacks that triggered Israel’s offensive in Gaza.
A domestic court process would be required before Mr Netanyahu faced arrest if he set foot in the UK.
The ICC said there are “reasonable grounds to believe” Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gallant were responsible for “the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare, and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution and other inhumane acts”.
The court’s pre-trial chamber also found “reasonable grounds to believe that Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gallant each bear criminal responsibility as civilian superiors for the war crime of intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population”.
The impact of the warrants is likely to be limited since Israel and its major ally, the US, are not members of the ICC.
Yeah, the Tory MP’s will have access to this. It is chilling. It is a surgeon who worked in gaza. Note the bits about afraid to sleep in certain area’s cos drones shooting people. In hospitals and the same drone pellets, the damage they do to children. The operator’s will need to see what they are shooting. This is before the charge of starvation is considered.
https://parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/8bf26f77-1964-45cf-a141-0f78ab9d00ab
Tories – a new low and ever lowering. What next, I shudder to think, from the morally bankrupt?
Tories want out of the ICC now do they. Imagine saying no to an arrest warrant for a court that orginated after WW1 and convicted Holocaust criminals. Nobody is above the law. Especially those who tell you what they are doing.
It’s the Fat Shanks effect…the guy’s moated but the collateral damage of his and Sunak and the rest of the gangs turn is astronomical@Slash, Burn, Loot, UK and Leggitt…
Well said. And less we forget. One of the ICC judges is Jewish, a Holocaust survivor, who with evidence before them found Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, his ex-Defense Secretary Yoav Gallant, and those leaders of Hamas (now likely deceased) guilty of war crimes.
Typical English Tories. This from a political pariah who protected & knighted paedophile Jimmy Saville, whose prime minister Margaret Thatcher wined & dined at Chequers Chilean dictator Augustus Pinochet responsible for torturing 28,255 and the murder of 2,279 political rivals by disposing their bodies from aircraft over the South Atlantic. And now they want to protect Zionist war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu, killer of over 43,000+ Palestinian civilians in Gaza , hundreds more in the Occupied west Bank and thousands in Lebanon. How low will these dregs of society go to appease & please?
Because Tories fully approve of slaughter.
A couple of Republican senators in the US are suggesting that the US should impose economic sanctions on any country that arrests Netanyahu. And if he was to be sent to the Hague then they would invade the Netherlands (you know a NATO ally).
The US support for Israel is borderline irrational.
Republicans divested themselves of thinkers when they elected trump as their god. I think they will have too much to deal with on their plate once 47 gets his sharpie out.
Good news, this was always about virtue signalling. Israel, the only nation on Earth not expected to retaliate against barbarism against its citizens.