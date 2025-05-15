Tories vow to introduce winter fuel payment, if they win Senedd election

The Welsh Conservatives will introduce a winter fuel payment if they win the next Senedd election, the party leader is to announce.

The Tories will meet in Llangollen on Friday for their annual party conference, with Darren Millar promising the party will have the “boldest” manifesto next year.

During the two-day event, they will make several announcements, including pledging to introduce a Welsh winter fuel payment if they win the next Welsh Parliament election in May 2026.

Winter fuel payments were previously given to all pensioners across the UK.

However, last year, the UK Labour government restricted the payments to those qualifying for pension credits and other income-related benefits, as part of a bid to close a black hole in the nation’s finances.

Income tax

The Welsh Conservatives will also pledge to cut the basic rate of income tax by 1p, fuelled through efficiency measures across government departments, while protecting health, schools and farming.

All road projects will be “unfrozen” and no new cycle lanes will be built until “roads are fixed”.

Mr Millar’s party will also pledge to reverse the expansion of the Senedd, which is due to increase to 96 members from 60 after the election.

The conference is one of the last chances for the party to get together before the election next year, and comes at a time when the Conservatives are struggling in the polls in Wales.

Fourth place

A recent poll by YouGov put the Welsh Tories in fourth place on 13% at the next Senedd election, behind Plaid Cymru, Reform UK and Labour.

Mr Millar MS said: “The Welsh Conservative 2026 manifesto will be the boldest and most ambitious in our history.

“My team and I will present a comprehensive, fully-funded set of policy commitments to fix Wales ahead of the Senedd election.

“The Welsh Conservatives are working tirelessly to hold Labour to account, while other parties like Plaid Cymru have routinely propped them up.

“We now stand ready to offer the only credible alternative Welsh government.”

