Tories will ‘face down’ any ‘separatist’ threats to UK union, says PM

Prime Minister Liz Truss has said Conservatives will “face down” any “separatists” who threaten “our precious union”.

During her first Conservative Party conference speech as leader, Liz Truss spoke of the importance of the UK union to her.

“This is the UK at its best, working together and getting our economy growing and we will face down the separatists who threaten to pull apart our precious union, our family.”

She had accused opposition parties of lacking a plan and vision for Britain in her tirade against the “anti-growth coalition”.

The Prime Minister told the Tory conference: “Keir Starmer wants to put extra taxes on the companies we need to invest in our energy security and his sticking plaster solution will only last six months.

“He has no long-term plan and no vision for Britain.”

The First Minister Mark Drakeford and Nicola Sturgeon also came in for criticism from the PM.

“Mark Drakeford in Wales is cancelling road-building projects and refusing to build the M4 relief road.

“Nicola Sturgeon won’t build new nuclear power stations to solve the energy crisis in Scotland.

“Have these people ever seen tax rises they don’t like or an industry they don’t want to control?

“They don’t understand British people, they don’t understand aspiration.

“They are prepared to leave our towns and cities facing decline.”

After Greenpeace protesters had disrupted her Tory conference speech, the Prime Minister said: “Economic growth makes us strong at home and strong abroad and we need an economically sound and secure United Kingdom and that will mean challenging those who try to stop growth.

“I will not allow the anti-growth coalition to hold us back.”

She had a long list she labelled the ‘anti-growth coalition’.

“Labour, the Lib Dems, the SNP, the militant unions, the vested interests dressed up as think tanks, the talking heads, the Brexit deniers, Extinction Rebellion and some of the people we had in the hall earlier.

“The fact is they prefer protesting to doing. They prefer talking on Twitter to taking tough decisions.

“They taxi from north London townhouses to the BBC studio to dismiss anyone challenging the status quo.

“From broadcast to podcast, they peddle the same old answers.

“It’s always more taxes, more regulation and more meddling.

“Wrong, wrong, wrong.”

‘Let’s get them removed’

A Welsh Conservative MP removed a banner unfurled by protestors during Liz Truss’ speech at the Conservative party conference.

Aberconwy MP Robin Millar was seen reaching over to remove the banner saying ‘Who voted for this?’ unfurled during her speech.

Liz Truss said “let’s get them removed” after protesters disrupted her conference speech.

The protestors were Ami McCarthy and Rebecca Newsom, who both work in public affairs for Greenpeace. They said they were “holding the Government to account” for its promises on net zero.

‘Pack your bags’

M People founder Mike Pickering said the band are “livid” after Liz Truss used their song Moving On Up as she walked out for her speech at the Tory Party conference.

He said Liz Truss should pay attention to the lyrics of the band’s song Moving On Up.

He told PA: “I was just looking at the lyrics. It’s amazing. I hope she takes note. It’s about: ‘Go and pack your bags and get out’.”

Asked why he thought the song had been used, he replied: “No one said to them ‘Tony Blair and new Labour used that song all the time’ or ‘Heather’s son is a Labour councillor’ or ‘Mike is really vociferous on Twitter and social media about being an anti-Tory’.

“I don’t know why they have used it.

“They are so useless at everything. Who knows?”

Pound drops

The under-pressure pound fell against the US dollar following the speech from Liz Truss.

Sterling had initially hit a three-week high against the dollar in early session trading, but soon slipped back amid ongoing fears over the Government’s credibility and edged further lower, down nearly 1% at 1.136 US dollars, following the Prime Minister’s conference speech.

