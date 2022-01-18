Tories would have gone ‘purple with rage’ if Drakeford had done what PM is accused of, Welsh minister says

The Conservatives would have turned “purple with rage” if Wales’ First Minister had done what Boris Johnson is accused of at Downing Street, a Welsh minister has said.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said that if Mark Drakeford had attended a drinks party during the lockdown the Welsh Conservatives would have “not stopped talking about it”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is embroiled in a crisis over allegations of numerous parties held in Downing Street while the rest of the UK was in lockdown.

“If you think about that, if that had been here in Wales, if the First Minister here had gone out on to the grass outside Cathays Park with his elderflower cordial to mee 30 Welsh Government workers who were having drinks,” Vaughan Gething said.

“Andrew RT Davies of the Welsh Tories would have gone purple with rage. And it would not have stopped being talked about, no one would have bought this ridiculous excuse that it was actually a work event not a drinks party.

“And no one would have been fobbed off with this idea that you did not need to account for what you were really doing until a civil servant who is ultimately responsible to you has done a report.

“It’s not just one incident though, is it? The Prime Minister seems to have genuine contempt for the rules as far as they apply to him, while issuing strictures as his other ministers have done that everybody must obey the rules.

“The reason we’re in this place today in Wales with case rates significantly lower than England is that people have played their part.

“And I just wish there was a sense of accountability and decency in Downing Street.”

‘Alternative’

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has so far backed the Prime Minister, saying that he was waiting for the outcome of civil servant Sue Gay’s report into the alleged lockdown breaches.

“People are hurt, angry and let down at the events of the past 48 hours, and the Prime Minister has rightly apologised,” he said.

“The inquiry by the senior civil servant, Sue Gray, must now be expedited to establish the full facts and report the findings as soon as possible.

“It’s vital the Prime Minister continues his work on the booster roll out, which has been world-leading, so we can get Britain on the road to recovery and free from restrictions.

“Here in Wales, we’ve seen first-hand what the alternative would be under a Labour administration, with crippling restrictions on the economy and society, and untold damage to our businesses, health and well-being.

“The Conservatives must continue to lead the world in the recovery and deliver the restoration of freedoms as we learn to live with COVID.”