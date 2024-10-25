Tory by-election controversy

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

The Conservatives have won a county council by-election in the former seat of Monmouthshire’s Labour MP Catherine Fookes.

But there was controversy after nearly the entire Tory group left Monmouthshire County Council’s full meeting early and were accused of going to campaign in the final hours of the Thursday, October 24 poll.

Martin Newell, a Monmouth town councillor, defeated the Labour candidate, the town’s deputy mayor Jackie Atkin, in the contest to fill the Monmouth Town ward vacancy created after Ms Fookes resigned from the county council in September.

Overturn

The Tories overturned a Labour majority of 127, from the 2022 local elections when Labour took power at County Hall, to capture the seat and increase its group to 19, two less than Labour that runs Monmouthshire County Council in coalition with the Green Party.

Mr Newell gained 350 votes and Ms Atkin was his closest challenger with a total of 184, a majority of 166.

During the county council’s October meeting, where councillors agreed to put a development plan identifying where 2,000 new homes could be built across Monmouthshire out to consultation, Conservative group leader Richard John complained it had been scheduled on the same day as the by-election.

He said that had prevented councillors from talking with voters on polling day.

Nearly five hours into the meeting, after the vote on the development plan had been taken and all reports discussed, Cllr John accused Green Independent member Meurig Howells, who holds the balance of power in the council chamber, of “packing out the agenda”.

The Usk and Llanbadoc member had tabled two motions, one on the impact of fireworks on animals and vulnerable people and the other a call for the Crown Estate to be devolved to Wales.

“Paranoia”

Cllr John said: “Can I make a point of personal clarification. I note a member whose never asked a question or proposed a motion in full council now has two burning issues for us to consider.

“I think this is another attempt to pack out this agenda and it feels like a political stunt to prevent councillors from going out talking to members of the public in Monmouth.”

Council chair, Labour’s Su McConnell replied “that’s not a point of order or clarification”.

At that point Labour member Armand Watts interjected: “It’s paranoia, that’s what it is chair.”

Cllr McConnell then admonished Cllr John and told him: “It’s not a point of order or information and in my view not very courteous.”

The council meeting eventually finished after six hours at 8pm, two hours before polls closed.

Labour requested recorded votes were held on both motions and Cllr Lisa Dymock was the only Conservative to have attended, and voted on the firework motion. No Tories were present for the vote on the Crown Estate.

Following the meeting Labour councillor Laura Wright alleged, on social media, the Conservatives had put “by-election ahead of their duty to attend council meetings and attend to all of the business that affects our residents. Utterly shameful.”

Labour’s Cllr Rachel Garrick also posted: “Literally every single Tory councillor in Monmouthshire County Council has left before the end of the current full council meeting. We still have business. Their leader was clear before they left that they were more interested in the current council by election.”

Usk Conservative Tony Kear, one of a number of councillors to have attended via video link, posted, in response to Cllr Wright, he was in India with a four and a half hour time difference meaning the 2pm meeting would have started at 6.30pm for him.

In response to the by-election result Cllr John said: “Martin is a great addition to our team and brings considerable business experience as well as his dedication to the community in which he was born and bred. We’re looking forward to working with him.”

