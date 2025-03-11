Tory councillor argues against Welsh only names
Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter
Welsh only names shouldn’t be imposed on a council which should stick to using English and Welsh, a Tory councillor has said.
Welsh names could be suggested for council areas, known as wards, under a review of electoral arrangements such as how many people there should be in each area and how many councillors an authority has.
But Conservative Louise Brown, who represents Shirenewton near Chepstow on Monmouthshire County Council, said she would like to continue with bilingual names.
She told the council’s democratic services committee, which was considering how it should respond to a consultation by the Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru: “I would argue for bilingual names. I would like my ward called Shirenewton and its Welsh equivalent.”
She said new Senedd constituencies, for the 2026 election, have Welsh only names and said: “I don’t think that works.”
Disagreement
Labour member for Abergavenny Park ward, Tudor Thomas, said he “strongly disagreed” with Cllr Brown and said: “We do live in Wales.”
He said councils in Scotland have Scottish names but his party colleague, Croesonen member Su McConnell said while she agreed with Cllr Thomas on using Welsh names he was wrong to believe Scottish names were in use.
She said: “I’m from Scotland and the names of councils although they may sound Scottish they are not, the Gaelic disappeared a long time ago, it’s a tragedy.”
Conservative member for Gobion Fawr, Alistair Neill, who is also Scottish said he believed a “pragmatic approach should be taken” and said “it appears to me bilingual would be appropriate.”
Cllr Neill said members would struggle to spell many Scottish place names such as Ecclefechan which is Eaglais Fheichein in Scottish Gaelic.
“A sense of history”
Party colleague Rachel Buckler, who represents Devauden, said she had grown up in Sutherland and had a lot of experience of “the Gaelic as a child” and noted many names are Norse in origin “that gives you a sense of history and helps tether you to the land”.
She added: “I think bilingualism gives you the sense of history. I’m a proponent of the Welsh language thriving and our children learning it and it being embedded in Wales but I also think we should note the history of the principality of Wales and I’m a proponent of bilingualism.”
Cllr Buckler said she also thought the views of communities should be considered.
Labour’s Peter Strong said he was “personally happy to use Welsh names where appropriate” but said he didn’t think there is a Welsh word for his Rogiet ward.
The committee, whose comments will be provided to the council’s Labour-led cabinet, said it believed there should be “flexibility” on using Welsh or bilingual names while it also said it wanted changes to wards, made ahead of the 2022 elections, to settle in before any further changes are made in Monmouthshire where the number of councillors increased, by three, to 46.
The committee said it accepted how the boundary commission has agreed the council should have between 41 to 48 members and there should be flexibility within that range for the number of councillors needed, recognising Portskewett could have up to 50 per cent more voters than the average elector to councillor ratio of 1,634.
The committee also said it preferred single member over multi-member wards, which elect more than one councillor, of which there are currently six in Monmouthshire.
There are no bilingual names in England so why should we have them here? Cymraeg yn unig os gwelwch yn dda.
What a shock-foreign Tory Cllr s want English names on SENEDD seats🤔.
A very large number of place names in Scotland are Brythonic in origin and were translated into English (Inglis) or Gaelic. They date from Yr Hen Ogledd. In the Pictish area likely they were also Brythonic. Ecclefechan is Eglwys Fychan. For those interested there is a book “The Celtic Place names of Scotland” which is an established scholarly work on the subject. It is thought that Scots Gaelic differs from Irish Gaelic at least partly due to absorption of Brythonic ways of speaking and vocabulary.
No wonder she’s despised so much in our village. Her attitude towards the Welsh has been appalling for years.
Yes, our main population is millionaire incomers, while she looks down her nose at any of us locals who have been there for life.
The use of the example of Ecclefechan in Scotland being difficult bilingually because of its Gaelic translation made me smile.
Ecclefechan is in Strathclyde, which was a Welsh kingdom until annexed by Scotland in the 11th/12th century.
Its original name is Eglwysfechan, if anyone’s interested. The Gaelic name is their spelling of the Welsh.
I can only speak English but Welsh only names for constituencies do not bother me at all. What bothers me is the size of them. For goodness sake their are bigger things to worry about than constituencies being listed in Welsh.