Tory councillor continues probe into county’s asylum seeker numbers

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

A Conservative councillor wants to find out whether there are really only four asylum seekers actually living in Powys.

Over the summer, crossings of the English Channel by asylum seekers using “mega dinghies” have been extensively covered by the national media.

And last weekend, 120 asylum seekers landed at Langstone Harbour, near Portsmouth.

This is because people smugglers took a different route across the English Channel, starting from a beach in Normandy rather than close to Calais.

This saw hundreds of people protest against the people being allowed to be brought ashore and taken for processing at a detention centre in Kent.

In Powys, there have been concerns and questions over the number of asylum seekers living in the county.

In response to a question posed by Conservative Cllr Pete Lewington (Conservative – Newtown West) last month, deputy council leader Cllr Matthew Dorrance (Labour – Brecon West), who is responsible for housing and refugees, said there were four asylum seekers living in Powys.

Cllr Lewington has come back and has more concerns on the issue and is not impressed that he was told by Cllr Dorrance that he was creating “unnecessary alarm” with his questions.

Cllr Lewington said: “Residents and indeed councillors who have valid concerns and questions should not be made to feel wary of expressing an opinion or asking a question.”

Cllr Lewington explains that “only one family of four” had been placed in accommodation in Powys by the (UK Government) Home Office’s accommodation provider, Clearsprings Ready Homes.

Cllr Lewington said: “However, with the latest Home Office figures showing over 73,000 asylum seekers in non-hotel accommodation and given the new Prime Minister’s intention to disperse these more widely, I am concerned that his response to my question does not include all asylum seekers.

“This contradicts a briefing note that he and the leader signed off on earlier this year which stated that: Home Office records show five other asylum seekers in Powys, but we are only made aware of those who require Home Office accommodation.”

Cllr Lewington said: “Could he please provide the most up-to-date number of other asylum seekers?”

Cllr Lewington continued: “I understand that council officers meet monthly with Clearsprings and at these meetings officers are able to check whether there are any plans for asylum dispersal in Powys.

“Consequently, would the deputy leader commit to providing a monthly update on whether any asylum dispersal placements are expected in the county?”

Cllr Lewington also wants to know how many asylum seekers with “private means” could be staying with friends and family in the county and potentially how many could be coming to Powys if the council’s EOI (expression of interest) with the UK Government actually comes to fruition.

The pilot could see the UK Government build new houses that would eventually become council houses.

In return, the council would find accommodation and would lease older social housing stock for up to 10 years to accommodate families seeking asylum.

Cllr Lewington added: “If the deputy leader is unable to obtain this data from the Home Office or the Welsh Government, will he admit to the residents of Powys that he does not know and has no control over the number of asylum seekers in our county?”

A council spokeswoman said: “The answers to the questions will be provided on the website within 10 working days.”

This means that it will be expected by September 17.

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