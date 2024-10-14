Tory councillor joined meeting over video link while driving

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

A councillor who is also a priest joined a meeting over video link while driving to officiate at a funeral.

Father Malcolm Lane, a Conservative member of Monmouthshire County Council, was advised to pull over after logging in for the committee meeting that was discussing dental services.

When the councillor, who also served as a magistrate for 27 years, spoke to introduce himself to the Monday, October 14 meeting he was asked by committee chairman, Labour councillor Armand Watts, if he was driving.

Funeral

The councillor for the Abergavenny, Mardy ward, who could be seen seemingly behind the wheel with his phone camera looking up from the centre console of his vehicle, confirmed he was heading to a funeral.

Cllr Watts asked him: “Malcolm, I’ve just got an observation here, are you driving?”

Cllr Lane then replied: “Yeah, I’m driving. I’m actually off to conduct a funeral but I’m listening intently.”

Cllr Watts, who was in the council chamber in Usk, responded with “Hmm, wait a minute, one second” before consulting, off microphone, with the committee clerk.

He then said: “Malcolm, my advice to you because I’m not sure where you are, obviously you’ve got important business this morning, would be to possibly pull over if you can. Just turn your camera off maybe.”

Cllr Lane replied: “Yeah I will” after being advised to pull over. It’s unclear whether Cllr Lane remained following the meeting or for how long.

Thumbs down

When Cllr Lane confirmed he was driving Monmouth Labour member Steven Garratt could be seen, on the livestream, shaking his head and giving a thumbs-down gesture.

Monmouthshire County Council holds all its meetings online and in person to allow councillors to attend remotely for a variety of reasons.

