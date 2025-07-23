Tory defectors accused of betraying the electorate by MS

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A Conservative MS has accused two former Tory councillors of betraying the electorate by defecting to Reform, calling for their double resignation.

Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders has hit out at former Conservatives Cllr Louise Emery and Cllr Tom Montgomery after they jumped ship to Reform UK.

Cllr Emery criticised the former Tory UK government for allowing the UK to “stagnate and decline” while Cllr Montgomery said he felt “let down” by the Conservatives.

Cllr Emery represents the Gogarth Mostyn ward on Conwy County Council and the Gogarth ward on Llandudno Town Council.

Llandudno deputy mayor Cllr Tom Montgomery represents the Tudno ward on both Conwy County Council and Llandudno Town Council.

Resign

But Mrs Finch-Saunders said the pair should now resign, calling for a by-election, believing that Llandudno voters wanted Conservative representatives, not Reform members.

“Obviously, it comes as some great disappointment to learn that Tom and Louise have defected to Reform,” said Mrs Finch-Saunders.

“I’ve always been a strong believer that you are only as good as the party you represent, in terms of standing for elections.

“Those voters deserve your trust. In these circumstances, a resignation should come forward for two town council seats and two county council seats. This would allow for the opportunity to prove their worth and stand against other politicians.

“I’m calling for them to resign and for a by-election to be called. I am disappointed because only a few weeks ago, Tom Montgomery made a plea to be our candidate for the Bangor Conwy Môn Senedd candidate list, three or four weeks ago.”

‘Betrayed’

She added: “I feel they have betrayed the residents who actually voted them in as Conservatives. Put it to the electorate, and that gives them a firm mandate to represent the very same people. Put it to the test that what they’ve done is the right choice for the residents.”

Speaking on behalf of both Cllr Louise Emery and Cllr Tom Montgomery, Cllr Emery said: “We will respond accordingly tomorrow.”

Both Cllr Emery and Cllr Montgomery were critical of Labour and the Conservatives in their resignation statements from the Tory party.

Responding on behalf of the Conwy Labour group, leader Hannah Fleet said: “Obviously they are free to join whatever group they want to join. I’m rather surprised they would join a group that seem to be on record as wishing to privatise the NHS, but they are free to make their own decision.”

Conwy Conservative group leader Cllr Cheryl Carlisle declined to comment.

