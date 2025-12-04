Tory ‘hypocrites’ attack Welsh Government’s tree-planting in Africa initiative after previously praising it

Martin Shipton

Welsh Conservatives have been called out as hypocrites after criticising a Welsh Government-funded tree planting scheme in Africa after previously backing it.

Earlier this year, Tory MSs Janet Finch-Saunders, Sam Rowlands, Joel James, Mark Isherwood, Natasha Asghar and Peter Fox were pictured supporting the project.

Back in 2023 Mr James even travelled to Mbale, Uganda to see the scheme at first hand, later telling a conference organised by Hub Cymru Africa of tree planting initiatives, coffee growing and new stove systems being developed for domestic use.

He also saw where Jenipher’s Coffi – a Welsh-Ugandan co-operative – was roasted and packaged. He said he was very supportive of the Wales and Africa programme, and “strongly endorsed” the government’s Nation of Sanctuary approach.

Now, however, the Welsh Conservatives are firmly opposed to the tree planting scheme.

Ms Finch-Saunders recently issued a statement that said: “Money doesn’t grow on trees, but Labour certainly like spending on them, with millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent on tree planting in Uganda.

“Labour are squeezing communities and households for tax rises to fund what can only be described as frivolous schemes and vanity projects.

“The people of Wales want to see NHS waiting lists come down, not taxpayers’ money wasted on tree-planting schemes and other projects that fail to reflect the real priorities of Wales.”

Labour MS John Griffiths said: “Wherever it is in the world, planting more trees is one small but effective step we can take to globally tackle climate change. For very little costs, the Welsh Government’s work in Uganda has supported farmers, whose coffee in particular has then been enjoyed in many coffee shops across Wales.

“These cooperative schemes and the Welsh Government’s work in Uganda has always had strong cross-party support. It is therefore disappointing to see the Welsh Conservatives saying they no longer support it, which wasn’t the case earlier this year.”

‘Utter hypocrisy’

A Welsh Labour source who did not wish to be named said: “This is utter hypocrisy from the Tories and shows how unprincipled they are. Originally they were in favour of the scheme, but now, after Reform has done its best to stir up racial hatred, they think it’s in their electoral interest to attack it. It’s an appalling example of bandwagon jumping.”

A spokesperson for the Welsh Conservatives said: “International development is not devolved. The Welsh Conservatives will scrap spending on matters for which the Welsh Government is not responsible, including tree planting in Africa and solar-powered canoes in Peru.”

We asked why several Conservative MSs had been prepared to pose for what appeared to be supportive photographs with campaigners for the project, but received no response.

In July 2025, former First Minister Carwyn Jones recorded a podcast with Hub Cymru Africa in which he offered unqualified support for the Uganda trees initiative, which forms part of the Wales and Africa Programme.

On the importance of the programme and why it should be maintained at a time when budgets are squeezed and there are many domestic priorities taking focus in Wales he said: “Even if you took away all that money and put it into health and education, I mean, the effect would be minimal compared because the budgets are so big.

“It is a small amount of money in government terms, considering the budget is thousands of millions. And I think it shows Wales in a good light. I think it’s an example of Wales, in a small way, affecting the world positively and being able to say, look, we recognise that we all exist on this planet together and we want to do what we can to help.”

Overseas aid

Mr Jones added that the argument used for cutting overseas aid on the grounds of prioritising national defence, was counterproductive and that aid was “without any shadow of a doubt, positive in terms of security.”

In addition, that aid could be used as a tool to handle issues surrounding migration and the perilous routes people take to seek safety and prosperity in Wales and the UK.

“I would argue that overseas aid is a way to deal with migration.

“If you’re able to provide people with opportunities, security in the countries where they live, they are far less likely to become migrants.

“If we’re serious about climate change, we’re serious about putting into effect programmes that are going to help people who are affected by climate change; that’s true in Africa as it is in Wales.”

He said he wanted to see the Wales and Africa programme continue, adding: “I think I want to see an extension and expansion of what we’re seeing already – people being able to have a livelihood that they otherwise wouldn’t have if it wasn’t for the Wales of Africa programme.”