Tory leader chastised for nation of sanctuary comments

The First Minister of Wales has described the “political temperature” in Wales as “high enough already” amid a Senedd row over the Welsh Government’s Nation of Sanctuary of policy.

In the Senedd on Tuesday (September 23), Baroness Eluned Morgan was quizzed on the cash her government had spent on a commitment to foster a welcoming and inclusive environment for refugees and asylum seekers.

Immigration policy is not devolved to Wales.

While the UK Government holds these powers, the Welsh Government’s has pledged to focus on integrating those who do arrive.

Heckled

The Nation of Sanctuary policy has proved a contentious issue in recent months with anti-migrant rhetoric forming a key part of Reform UK’s campaign to govern Wales.

During questions to the First Minister, Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar called on the FM to “scrap the wasteful policy and put the people of Wales first”.

He said: “Money spent on benefits, housing and healthcare for illegal immigrants is money that we cannot spend on Welsh citizens.

“Yet your Nation of Sanctuary plan – which is supported of course by Plaid Cymru – is funding support and services for illegal immigrants.

“Tens of millions of pounds that could and should be spent on people in Wales and our public services.”

Mr Millar’s comments were met with heckling in the Chamber.

Support

£54,879,744.15 has been spent on the Welsh Government’s Nation of Sanctuary policy since 2019.

At least £45,475,000 of this related to supporting Ukrainian arrivals fleeing Putin’s war.

Baroness Morgan said the Tory leader’s calls were “a dreadful way to carry on”.

Speaking to Darren Millar directly, she said: “This dog whistle politics of trying to compete with Reform won’t get you anywhere Darren and you know it.

“You were in the front line of people telling us we had to hold out our hand and help the people of Ukraine.

“You were the first person there. That’s where the Nation of Sanctuary money is going.

“The vast majority of it was spent on supporting people from Ukraine for years and years.

“You supported that Darren. You cannot change your mind because we’ve got an election coming up and you find Reform breathing down your neck.

“You don’t really believe this stuff Darren, you don’t really believe this stuff.”

Baroness Morgan added: “The important thing for us to understand is that dividing our communities is not going to help any of us.

“The political temperature in this country is high enough already – it doesn’t need you to add fire to the flames.”