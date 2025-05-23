Tory leader mocked after Abolish the Assembly retweet

The leader of the Welsh Conservative group in the Senedd has been mocked after retweeting, then deleting a rival party’s post calling for the abolition of the Senedd.

Darren Millar retweeted a post from the Abolish the Assembly party which criticised waiting times in the NHS in Wales and ended with the words “Abolish it” in reference to the Senedd.

The X post shared by the leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the SeneddThere have been tensions within the Welsh Conservatives over support for devolution in recent months.

In September last year Nation.Cymru reported that supporters and associates of the ousted Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies were secretly manoeuvring to change the party’s policy so it would support the abolition of the Senedd.

Correspondence leaked to Nation.Cymru showed that Cardiff Tory councillor Joel Williams had asked the party’s policy director, Sam Rowlands MS, to back a vote of grassroots members on the issue.

‘War’

Earlier this month BBC Wales reported that an anonymous blogger, Jack Welsh, accused Darren Millar of a “war” on the party’s devo-sceptic base and called or him to go.

This followed an interview Mr Millar gave to Golwg360, where he suggested it should come “as no surprise” that any Conservative candidate must be supportive of devolution.

In response to the post on X (formerly Twitter) being shared, Plaid Cymru accused Mr Millar of “showing his true colours” and suggested the Tory leader, “can’t run a social media account, let alone a country”.

U-turn

Plaid Cymru MS Heledd Fychan said: “It’s time for Darren Millar to come clean. If he has U-turned on devolution having come under pressure from within his own party, he should say so. If someone else is masquerading as the leader of the Tory group in the Senedd via social media, the people of Wales deserve to know that too.

“Whether it’s a case of changing their policy – despite the overwhelming support for devolution in Wales – or a case of someone else accessing the X account, one thing is for certain; the Tories just aren’t a serious party.

“If you can’t run a social media account you certainly can’t run a country. The Tories are in perpetual self-destruct mode, and this could be the Abolish the Welsh Conservatives election in 2026. Plaid Cymru is the only credible party of government in 2026, with a relentless focus on Wales and a positive vision of what our nation can be.”

At the last Senedd election, in 2021 Abolish received 3.7% of the vote, down from 4.4% in 2016, and failed to win any seats.

A Welsh Conservative Senedd spokesperson said: “This is a complete non-news story.

“Darren saw a Welsh Conservative graphic and hit the like and retweet buttons.

“It was noticed within minutes and corrected.

“It’s a sad reflection on Plaid that their Comms Director sits on X all day watching what Darren’s account likes and reposts.”

