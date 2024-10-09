Tory leadership hopefuls battle for MPs’ support in hours before final ballot

Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch face a battle to make it in to the final stage of the Conservative leadership election, as MPs prepare to vote for the last time on Wednesday.

Former home secretary James Cleverly looks all but assured of being one of the final two candidates after coming top of Tuesday’s third round ballot with 39 votes.

Standard bearers

But just one vote separates Mr Jenrick and Ms Badenoch, on 31 and 30 votes respectively.

Both are seen as potential standard bearers of the right of the Conservative party, and only one is likely to go through to the final round of the contest, leaving them just hours to secure more backers from among their parliamentary colleagues before Wednesday’s vote.

In Tuesday’s ballot Ms Badenoch gained two votes while Mr Jenrick lost two compared with the second round, which took place before last week’s party conference.

‘Coalesce’

After that result Ms Badenoch’s campaign urged the Tory right wing to “coalesce” around the former business secretary, although a source in Mr Jenrick’s campaign said he was “in prime position to make the final two”.

Wednesday’s result could hinge on how the 20 MPs who backed eliminated candidate Tom Tugendhat decide to vote.

One of Mr Tugendhat’s backers, Nick Timothy, a former adviser to ex-prime minister Theresa May, has already announced his support for Mr Jenrick, saying he had shown a willingness to “be unsparing in its analysis of why we lost and what we must do next”.

The result of Wednesday’s vote is expected to be announced at about 3.30pm.

Conservative Party members will then have to choose between the final two candidates, and the new party leader will be announced on November 2.

