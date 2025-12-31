Tory MS accused of changing his mind over Senedd expansion

Martin Shipton

A Tory MS has been criticised for allegedly changing his mind over the decision to expand the Senedd.

Sam Kurtz, who represents Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, has published a newsletter in which he voices opposition to the change, which will see the number of MSs increase from 60 to 96 following May’s Senedd election.

But Pembrokeshire county councillor Jacob Williams, the authority’s cabinet member for planning and regulatory services has written a blog in which he states: “It’s a well-worn cliché to say how nothing follows any sort of form during that strange period between Christmas and the new year.

“Crimbo limbo, I’m told, is one of the names given to this week which defies all comprehension of space and time.

“Speaking of incoherence, on the doormat yesterday landed a taxpayer-funded circular from Samuel Kurtz MS.

“On reading its front page it became obvious that my Tory Senedd Member was on manoeuvres, attempting some scene-setting ahead of next year’s election.

“Specifically, Mr. Kurtz’s claim – written in the third person – that he has “…again reiterated his strong opposition to the expansion of the Senedd.”

‘Opposed’

The newsletter quotes Mr Kurtz saying: “Wales needs more doctors, nurses and teachers, not more politicians. I am vehemently opposed to the expansion of the Senedd, which will mean 36 more politicians and millions more in taxpayer spending.

“I’m also opposed to the new voting system, which will result in six Senedd Members representing a single constituency that spans the denture counties of Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.”

Cllr Williams stated: “I’m sure he’s well aligned now with his party’s long-running opposition to the 36 new Welsh Parliament members created for the May 2026 election – which is widely expected to be tough for the Conservatives.

“It’s easy to see why they’d think opposition to a 60% increase in the number of Senedd seats was a vote-winner, but Kurtz’s history on this topic might have led him to steer well clear.

“He’s previously stated his desire for a larger Senedd.

“It was during an obscure, online-only political panel appearance for BBC Wales, held on 31st March 2022, that Kurtz caused a headache for his party.

“Elected to Cardiff Bay less than a year before, he was asked about the then nascent plans for the Senedd’s expansion.

“Mr. Kurtz tried his best to stick to the party line – carefully qualifying that it would be too costly at that time.

“This was in contrast to the strong objection on principle, as held by most of his party colleagues.

“But it was on being pressed by his fellow panellist, the late Hefin David MS, that things took an interesting turn for the fresher:

BBC host: “Conservatives, of course, opposed to the idea?”

Samuel Kurtz MS: “Opposed to more members in this time, due to the cost of living crisis, yes.”

Hefin David MS: “Oh, but you don’t feel that way? That’s not your view?”

Samuel Kurtz MS: “Uh, no, I don’t think it – – it’s going to happen, I’d like it to happen, but under the umbrella of what’s happening with costs at the moment I don’t think the timing’s just there.”

“At the end of this segment the three panellists were asked a quick-fire question about the future of the Senedd size and voting method.

“Without hesitation Ms Heledd Fychan MS (Plaid Cymru) and Mr. David (Labour) said 100 members, elected by single transferable vote.

“Mr Kurtz visibly toiled. He said he wasn’t sure whether to go with his ‘head or heart,’ prompting the host to remind him that ‘the party’s watching!’– and Kurtz’s prescient retort: ‘my chief whip will text me after this, I’m sure!’

“You bet.

“In the end Kurtz settled on ‘ninety, and I’m quite relaxed on the voting system. I do like first past the post.’

“These off-the-cuff webcast comments turned Kurtz into a liability. The Tory leadership was not amused with him.

“But as expansion plans were at an early stage in 2022, the damage seems to have been limited to a BBC article, titled: “Conservative backs Senedd expansion, against party policy.”

“The article led: ‘Samuel Kurtz said he would like to see 90 members instead of the current 60, but it should not happen during the cost of living crisis.’

“Kurtz quickly fell into line, never publicly repeating his personal desire for a larger Senedd.

“On the contrary, it was at this year’s county show that I became aware how keenly he was now touting his anti-Senedd-expansion credentials.

“He is of course entitled to have arrived at a change of opinion, even if it was to placate his party whips.

“But to put out a mailshot – that we’re paying for – telling us how he is ‘vehemently opposed to the expansion of the Senedd’ over-eggs his humble pie to the extreme.”

We invited Mr Kurtz to respond. He would only say: “My voting record on Senedd expansion is clear, so I won’t be offering a comment.”