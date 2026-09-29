Tory MS asks school governor if he’s ‘100% certain’ Welsh medium school pupils learn English

Nation Cymru staff

A Tory Member of the Senedd has come under fire for questioning a school governor if he’s certain pupils at Welsh medium schools learn English.

Janet Finch-Saunders MS has issued an urgent call for parents who have been affected by Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy’s change to becoming a Welsh-medium-only school, and who have either had to withdraw their child or are facing difficulties with school transport, to contact her office.

Writing on her personal website, she shared: “I have had many representations from parents who have had to withdraw their child from Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy, and from those whose child is now attending Ysgol Aberconwy and who are struggling to secure school transport due to the catchment area.

“It is deeply concerning that families are struggling to secure suitable transport for their child to get to school, and that some children are being forced out of the school due to the changes in language provision. I will be meeting with the Headteacher of Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy to look at different potentially paid transport options, and I will be calling on Conwy County Borough Council to provide greater support for these families.”

Finch Saunders MS took to Facebook, writing: “IMPORTANT NOTICE!! Have you removed your children from Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy, due to it moving to a Welsh Medium only school and you are now facing school transport difficulties to their new school. If that is the case.. Please contact me…”

Owen Williams, who is a chair of Governors at a Welsh-medium primary school responded: “It won’t be “Welsh medium only”. That’s a falsehood perpetuated by people with an English exceptionalism gene.

“The school will be bilingual. Children will learn both languages, giving them greater opportunities here in our bilingual country.”

To this, Finch-Saunders replied: “Are you 💯 certain of that Owen?”

He replied: “Yes. As the chair of governors at a Welsh-medium primary school, I can assure you that (unlike English-medium schools) all children leave school fully bilingual.”

Williams later shared the exchange on his X account, writing: “An elected representative just asked me if I’m “100% certain” that children in Welsh-medium schools learn English too.

“For absolute clarity:

“1/ Welsh-medium doesn’t mean Welsh-only

“2/ Children are educated mainly in Welsh

“3/ They learn English too

“4/ They’ll be bilingual”

Williams later shared screenshots of the exchange which caused concern amongst his followers on X.

An *elected representative* just asked me if I’m “100% certain” that children in Welsh-medium schools learn English too. For absolute clarity: 1/ Welsh-medium doesn’t mean Welsh-only

2/ Children are educated mainly in Welsh

3/ They learn English too

4/ They’ll be bilingual pic.twitter.com/MZl3sAw2Pk — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) September 28, 2026

He added: “I cannot fathom how a 15 year+ Member of the Senedd can be so utterly unaware of the education system.

“Welsh Government guidance for Cat 3 Welsh-medium secondary schools explicitly states pupils will be able to “speak, read, write and listen in both English & Welsh”

Weighing in on the subject, Andrew RT Davies shared the post on his own Facebook page, writing: “If all day to day learning takes place mainly in Welsh, it’s correct to describe the school as Welsh-medium only.

“Parents should not be forced to send their children to such schools.

“Janet is absolutely right to raise concerns about this.”

One commenter on the original Facebook post added: “Both my children went to Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy. One went to study at Oxford University (one of three pupils who went that year) and another works in The Senedd with you. What’s the problem?”

Senedd debate

The latest Welsh language blunder comes after Cymdeithas yr Iaith called for an apology from Finch-Saunders for trying to pressure a Minister to answer in English in the Senedd on 16 September.

While asking the Trefnydd [Government Chief Whip] a question, Finch-Saunders attempted to get Heledd Fychan to answer her question in English, saying: “I did ask the question in English.”

Heledd Fychan responded in Welsh, saying: “Yes, and we have two languages here, so I will use the Welsh language to reply to your question.”

As the recorded livestream of Senedd proceedings shows that the Welsh to English translation worked perfectly during the meeting, campaigners are claiming that the Conservative Member was behaving in an “anti-Welsh” manner.

The language campaign group has written to Janet Finch-Saunders MS demanding an apology from her for “undermining Welsh-language rights”.

Siân Howys, language rights spokesperson at Cymdeithas yr Iaith, said: “Janet Finch-Saunders displayed a disgraceful anti-Welsh language attitude in the Siambr yesterday.

“We thank Heledd Fychan for standing her ground and continuing to answer in Welsh. But she should not have to take such a stand – Janet Finch-Saunders’s behaviour is completely unacceptable.

“The Llywydd should speak with her, and the Senedd Commission should educate her about the importance of respecting the language.

“She should apologise to Heledd Fychan, to the large proportion of her constituents who support the use of Welsh, and to the rest of us who wish to live our lives in Welsh and who face this kind of attitude and barriers far too often.

“This is another example of the pressure on people to speak English in everyday life. In a country where we do not have many language rights, one of the few places where a right to use Welsh has been established is the Senedd Siambr. And yet Janet Finch-Saunders is insisting on undermining that right.

“We call on every Member of the Seventh Senedd to commit to using and promoting Welsh, both orally and in writing, in Senedd proceedings, when employing staff and when serving constituents. 36 out of the 96 Members have already made that commitment, but now is the time to turn the tide in favour of the Welsh language in the Senedd’s administration.”

The campaigners have also expressed their concerns to the Llywydd about the incident, claiming that it highlights serious shortcomings in the Senedd Commission’s language policy.

Siân Howys added:“The Senedd Commission, the Senedd Remuneration Board and the Members themselves need to be brought under the Welsh Language Standards, so that a robust legal framework is in place. We also call on all Members of the Senedd to make greater use of Welsh in their work, starting today.”

Status

Welsh and English are the official, equal languages of the Senedd, which provides full simultaneous translation services for all plenary sessions and committee meetings.

Both languages are treated on a basis of equality in all proceedings, records, and publications, and live translation headsets and digital audio feeds are available on-site and online to provide real-time simultaneous translation between Welsh and English.

Llywydd, Huw Irranca-Davies, intervened in the debate, reminding Members of their right to speak in English or Welsh at any time.

He said: “Before we move on, I would like to remind the Chamber that members have the right to speak in English or in Welsh at any time during our proceedings.

“Questions asked in English may be answered in Welsh, just as questions asked in Welsh may be answered in English.”

The situation has divided commenters down the middle, with many praising the Plaid MS for rightfully speaking in one of Wales’ official languages.

Others, however, felt that the response should have been given in English – unaware of the hypocrisy of such calls, when non-Welsh speakers are freely able to respond in English at any time if a question is put to them in Welsh.

One online commenter on the ‘Senedd Waste’ Facebook page wrote: “Sorry, but if the question was asked in English, it’s ignorant not to respond in the same language.”

To which a response adds: “So when one is asked in Welsh, does that same rule apply? Or do Welsh speakers alone have to switch languages? That’s not how equality works.”

Another commenter wrote: “Fair enough. Wales is a bilingual country and politicians should be able to speak in whatever language they feel most comfortable in.

“I find it much easier to speak in Welsh for example as I’m a first language Welsh speaker. Maybe Heledd finds it easier speaking in Welsh and is able to get her point across better?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cymdeithas yr Iaith (@cymdeithas)

Another commenter added: “We have two official languages in Wales. The speaker can chose either. You simply have to get over the simple fact that we vsn choose. Personaly I am more articulate in Welsh its my mother’s tongue. Its as simple as that.

“I think in Welsh and often translate into English if I wish. We have to learn to be adaptable even if we are monolingual but it’s a personal choice just as monoligualism is a personal choice.”

One said simply: “Da iawn Heledd! The interpreting service is there for those who can’t or won’t speak Welsh.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.