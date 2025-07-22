Tory MS defects to Reform UK

Emily Price

A sitting Welsh Conservative MS currently under investigation by the Senedd’s standard’s watchdog has defected to Reform UK.

Reform’s leader Nigel Farage announced the party’s newest recruit – Laura Anne Jones – during a visit to the Royal Welsh Show in Builth Wells on Tuesday (July 22).

Rumours of the Tory MS’s plan to jump ship swirled this morning when she didn’t show up at the Conservatives stand at the show alongside her colleagues.

The South Wales East MS said the Welsh Conservatives were finding out about her defection at the same time as the press conference.

She said she could no longer justify on the doorstep decisions made by the party.

‘Dodgy’

Asked whether Ms Jones would lead Reform in Wales – the former Tory MS said: “We will have to see what happens won’t we.”

Clacton MP Farage said Ms Jones knows how the Senedd works and was “energised and passionate”.

Reacting to the news, a Tory source told Nation.Cymru: “All Laura has ever cared about is her bank account, her dodgy expenses claims are evidence of that.”

Welsh Conservative Leader Darren Millar said he was “disappointed” in Ms Jones adding that she had “let Welsh voters down”.

He said: “The Welsh Conservatives will not allow this to distract us from our national mission to boot Labour out and fix Wales.

“In the meantime, we wish Laura all the very best in her new high tax and high spend party.”

Probe

Over the last year Ms Jones has been at the centre of a Senedd probe over her expenses and office culture.

In May last year, South Wales Police launched an investigation into the South Wales East MS following allegations that she had made false mileage claims.

The complaint had been referred to the force by the Senedd’s standards commissioner Douglas Bain.

WhatsApp discussions about petrol and milage between Ms Jones and her staff were later leaked to the Welsh media.

She was asked to step back from the Welsh Conservative shadow cabinet while the investigation was ongoing.

South Wales Police concluded its probe in December saying “no evidence” of fraudulent activity had been found.

The outcome of the Bain’s probe is expected to be announced soon.

It is understood that Ms Jones’ former chief aide – Ed Sumner – gave evidence to the investigation.

He joined Reform UK as the party’s communications lead several months ago.

Messages

In August last year, Ms Jones was caught up in another controversy when Nation.Cymru revealed a screen grab of a racist slur she had sent her staff.

During a WhatsApp exchange about the Chinese owned video app TikTok, the South Wales East MS sent a message saying: “No chinky spies for me!”

Responding to the offensive slur, Ms Jones’ former staffer, the now Reform UK comms lead Ed Sumner – sent a heart emoji and a message saying: “That’s the Laura we love”.

Further offensive text messages sent by the then Conservative Senedd Member were also leaked to the media following allegations of bullying by a party official.

WhatsApp messages sent by Ms Jones to her team group chat appeared to show that the South Wales East MS made derogatory remarks about a caseworker she suspected of having attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

It came after “sickening” and “hateful” messages were obtained by Nation.Cymru which revealed the toxic working atmosphere in Ms Jones’ office.

The communications associated with the then Tory MS and her staff included disparaging comments about other party members and jokes about Natasha Asghar’s dead father.

As a Conservative MS, Ms Jones would have faced a battle with Monmouth MS Peter Fox for the number one spot on the party’s list of candidates for the new Sir Fynwy Torfaen constituency after both members had their incumbency requests approved.

It is understood that Ms Jones had attended her hustings to be a Tory candidate less than a week ago.

She told the Reform UK press conference at the Royal Welsh that she was unsure yet which seat she would stand for at the Senedd election in 2026.

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth branded Ms Jones “desperate”.

He said: “This is yet another desperate Tory defector who knows the writing is on the wall for their party’s prospects next May.

“Our national parliament is not a plaything for those who want to set Wales on a road to ruin.

“Only a Plaid Cymru government will build a fair, ambitious and prosperous nation.”

Responding to Ms Jones’ defection, Welsh Liberal Democrat spokesperson David Chadwick said the Conservatives were “clearly dead as a political force in Wales”.

He said: “But let’s be clear: Reform has no answers for Wales, just more noise, division, and is seemingly now only a vehicle for failed Conservative politicians.”

More to follow…

