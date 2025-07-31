Tory MS raises concerns about appropriateness of hotel to temporarily house Afghan refugees

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

The former leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd has questioned the appropriateness of a site with limited access to facilities and services that’s being used as part of a UK Government scheme to temporarily house Afghan citizens.

Andrew RT Davies, the Senedd member for South Wales Central, made his comments following the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) decision to place people from Afghanistan at a hotel in south Wales as part of the Afghan Resettlement Programme (ARP).

People who are put in accommodation as part of the ARP are Afghan citizens who supported the UK’s mission in Afghanistan and each arrival is entitled to nine months transitional accommodation.

The Welsh Refugee Council said it recognised the UK Government’s commitment to support Afghan families who served the armed forces, but added that it was vital placements allowed people proper access to services and opportunities to integrate.

A lease between the local council and the hotel to temporarily house homeless people there ended before the MoD decided to use it for the ARP.

‘Welfare support’

Andrew RT Davies, said: “The welfare support [at the hotel] is of paramount importance, not just obviously for the recipients… but the surrounding community because there’s pressure on local services already in the locality and ultimately, is a… hotel the most suitable location to be a reception centre?

“I believe the nearest shop is about a mile and a half [or] two miles away.”

The Senedd member also raised concerns about the level of contact he as a local representative had had from the local council and MoD on the use of the hotel.

He said: “I’m an elected member of the area and I’ve had no information passed to me by any of the… government bodies or local council or anything.

He later added: “We’ve written to the Ministry of Defence in the hope of trying to get some confirmation as to what exactly is going on because what we’ve seen in past examples is where there is a dearth of information, people plough into there and obviously put a lot of misleading stories out and about that create a lot of tension and anger.”

MOD

The MoD confirmed that it had received Mr Davies’ letter regarding its use of the hotel and that it would provide a full response to him in due course.

Afghan citizens that come under the ARP include people who fought alongside British personnel and worked for the UK Government in Afghanistan in exposed and meaningful roles.

The ARP brings together a number of schemes that were launched in response to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021 and the need to evacuate people who had supported the UK Government and whose lives would be at risk as a result.

As of July 1, the UK Government closed the scheme to new applicants. Those eligible under the ARP are granted indefinite leave to remain in the country.

They can access the same services as other UK citizens, including the NHS, schools and housing and do not receive any priority over others.

Funding

Funding for the scheme is provided by the UK Government and not by council tax or other local funds.

A statement from the Welsh Refugee Council reads: “We recognise the UK Government’s commitment to support Afghan families who risked everything to stand with British forces.

“These families are our allies, and like all of us, they deserve safety and the chance to rebuild their lives.

“The choice of location is made by the Home Office and MoD.

“We understand concerns about whether this site offers easy access to services.

“It is vital that placements are both safe and allow families proper access to services and opportunities to integrate.

“While temporary accommodation like hotels can provide short-term security, they are not a long-term solution for families who want to build stable, independent lives.

“At the Welsh Refugee Council, we work with local authorities and partners to provide practical support, from English classes and job opportunities to mental health care.

“Our priority is to help families settle in a way that strengthens both their futures and local communities.”

Councils can claim tens of thousands of pounds in funding for each arrival under the ARP, which is used to help Afghan citizens integrate and become self-sufficient.

In addition to the £24,110 they can claim over three years for all arrivals, there is a one-time education fund of up to £5,130 per child aged five to 18, up to £2,965 per child aged three to four and a health fund of up to £2,600 per person.

‘Personal risk’

An MoD spokesperson said: “We are committed to honouring the promise made to those Afghans who supported the UK mission in Afghanistan, often at great personal risk.

“The Afghan Resettlement Programme provides our Afghan friends and allies with the opportunity to begin new lives in the UK.

“Each arrival is entitled to nine months transitional accommodation – allowing them time to orient themselves to the UK, establish roots and integrate into communities to begin the path to self-sufficiency.

“Support from the Vale of Glamorgan community is vital in the successful integration of these Afghans and we are grateful for their assistance.

“It is the foundation upon which these families can build new lives.”

