Tory MS raises concerns over ‘impartial’ media coverage of Senedd election
Emily Price
A Welsh Conservative Senedd Member has raised strong concerns about a lack of “fair, balanced and impartial” media coverage in the run up to the most significant election since the dawn of devolution.
Brecon and Radnorshire MS James Evans took to social media on Tuesday (January 13) to accuse journalists of disproportionate “political cheerleading” for Plaid Cymru as Wales prepares to head to the polls on May 7.
In a post to X, Evans wrote: “It’s alarming to see large parts of the Welsh media cosying up to Plaid Cymru ahead of the Senedd election.
“It exposes how deeply entrenched separatist, left wing sympathisers are within our media, pushing a one sided narrative.
“People deserve fair, balanced, and impartial coverage not political cheerleading.”
We asked Evans if he was talking about any news outlets in particular.
We also pointed out that Nation.Cymru had made several offers in recent months for the Welsh Conservatives to have space on our news site to publish any opinion columns they wished to write ahead of the Senedd election.
Evans told us he felt journalists in Wales were giving Plaid’s leader Rhun ap Iorwerth “disproportionate airtime” with “little challenge”.
He said: “To be clear, my post was making a general point rather than singling out specific programmes or individuals.
“It increasingly feels that balanced reporting has fallen away, with Welsh media giving Plaid Cymru and particularly Rhun ap Iorwerth, disproportionate airtime and relatively little challenge.
“That perception is reinforced by how interconnected Welsh media is, with many senior figures in Plaid having worked for the BBC or within the same media circle, and with supporters or former staff now in senior positions or commentators in Welsh media.
“With a Senedd election approaching, people deserve fair, balanced and impartial coverage, not political cheerleading for any one party.”
Poll
A new Senedd voting intention poll carried out by ITV Cymru Wales has predicted that Plaid Cymru will be the largest party in Cardiff Bay after the election this year.
Rhun ap Iorwerth’s party increased its vote share from 30% to 37% since ITV’s last poll in September 2025, with Reform UK dropping from 29% to 23%.
For the first time ever, the Green Party has flown into third place at 13%, with Labour in fourth at 10% alongside the Senedd’s current opposition party, the Welsh Conservatives.
‘Left-wing’
Evans’ comments about coverage of the key election comes after Reform UK leader Nigel Farage accused the BBC of left-wing bias because the organisation’s interim director of nations, Rhuanedd Richards, previously worked for Plaid Cymru.
In a video message posted on X, Farage said: “Rhuanedd Richards was the chief executive of Plaid.
“She worked, during the Labour-Plaid coalition, for the government of Wales.
“She’s now a director of BBC Wales, on just over £190,000 a year.
“There is living proof that, right the way through to the top, the BBC is infected with left-wing bias.”
‘Committed’
Richards started her career as a journalist with BBC Wales and later moved into politics, becoming Plaid’s chief executive between 2011 and 2016.
She retuned to the BBC in 2018 and has been director of BBC Wales since 2021, taking up her current £190,000 a year role as interim director of nations in June 2025.
The BBC says Richards has always been “open about her career history” and is “wholly committed to upholding the impartiality of the BBC.”
Following Farage’s comments, the National Union of Journalists in Wales “unequivocally condemned” Reform’s attacks on the Welsh media.
Co-chairs of the NUJ’s Welsh Executive Council, Dr Rachel Howells and David Nicholson, said Farage has “no evidence” to back up his claims that the BBC Wales was based, adding that Reform’s leader had sought to smear Richards.
Most media “consumed” in Wales comes from London. Perhaps he’d like to extend his pleas for fair and balanced coverage (which would be wonderful) also to include media that has its source outside Wales.
I never would have thought that presenting the news was generally biased towards Plaid Cymru when the news reflects opinion polls conducted by organisations that are not allied to Plaid, or indeed any other political organisaiton. Individual journalists will indeed be biased, but this does mean they can substantially distort the reality on the ground. What I think is happening is that Wales is beginnnig to question the ‘old order’ of British centralism focused on Westminster and the Westminster based (and biased) parties that have failed Wales for so long, and the old order does not like this new reality.… Read more »
Isn’t it ironic that Reform, the party that has the greatest positive coverage by the Daily Mail, which has the greatest newspaper circulation by far in Wales, and massive positive coverage by GB News, should complain about Welsh Media ( i.e. BBC Cymru and BBC Wales and 2 social media outlets -Will Hayward & Nation. Cymru) . That’s beside the vast numbers of Reform bots on X, Facebook, Instagram and Tik-tok. Doesn’t seem very fair to me that Reform, massively funded by oil barons, Elon Musk and probably Russian money is agitating about Plaid Cymru, funded by ordinary people like… Read more »
No doubt Evans hasn’t said a word about the right wing totally biased English media who talk Wales down at every possible opportunity
Meanwhile about those Telegraph hatchet jobs.
Tories have benefitted from uncritical mainstream media for decades controlled by their pals like Murdoch, Rothermere and Beaverbrook.
It is ironic that now those titles are heavily supporting Reform, the Tories are panicking. Perhaps if they had some actual supporters on the ground the Tories would be able to get their message across.
Maybe it would help if they articulated some policies which supported the wishes and aspirations of ordinary Welsh people?
The sun, the times, the telegraph, the daily star, the express, the daily mail…for decades at every general election these newspaper titles have been enthusiastic ‘cheerleaders’ for the tories….dont recall James Evans being concerned by their lack of ‘impartiality’?
Seems like James Evans is only concerned about (alleged) ‘media bias’ when it suits him? Just a whining hypocrite already getting his excuses in early for the tories disastrous result in the forthcoming Senedd election.
Telegraph, mail, express, sun, musks pedo site, meta, US media, all these will bat for the cons as well as farage.